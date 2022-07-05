Regulatory News:

Green Mobility Holding S.A., a bidder consortium consisting of Volkswagen, Attestor and Pon Holdings, today announced that it has requested the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure for Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) shares at a price of €0.51 per share and the delisting of the company's shares. This request follows the publication of the result of its reopened tender offer for the shares of Europcar Mobility Group as published by the French financial market authority (AMF). At the expiry of the reopened offer period on June 29, 2022, a total of 4,686,853,284 shares of Europcar Mobility Group were tendered into the offer. As a result, Green Mobility Holding holds 93.62 percent of the share capital and at least 93.60 percent of the voting rights of the company1. Shareholders having already tendered their shares to the offer will receive payment of an additional price of €0.01.

"We are very pleased that so many shareholders accepted our offer for Europcar Mobility Group", Holger Peters, Head of Transformation Office at Volkswagen AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Europcar Mobility Group, said. "Volkswagen, Attestor and Pon Holdings share the same vision of transforming Europcar Mobility Group into a leading integrated and agile mobility provider, in which flexible and innovative mobility services will be a key element. We are convinced that as such, Europcar Mobility Group will become a cornerstone of Volkswagen's planned future mobility offerings. Having secured more than 90 percent of Europcar Mobility Group's shares and therefore being able to take the company private, gives us the opportunity to quickly move forward with making this vision reality."

The settlement-delivery of the supplemental acceptance period will take place on July 11, 2022. The squeeze-out and delisting of Europcar Mobility Group shares are scheduled to take place on July 13, 2022.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group's purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more with a fleet equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines Professional, Leisure and Proximity which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group's 4 major brands are: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost carrental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of roundtrip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

1 Taking into account 8,552,323 treasury shares and 94,796 free shares covered by a liquidity agreement as described under section 2.5 of the offer document, which are assimilated to shares held by the bidder consortium in accordance with French law.

