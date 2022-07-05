Shippeo, a leading provider of global and multimodal shipment visibility, has launched a new program recognizing and rewarding carriers who champion supply chain visibility. Accompanying the launch are a raft of enhancements to its automated carrier onboarding solution, which now offers the easiest and fastest visibility platform integration for carriers on the market.

"Over 150,000 carriers are already connected to Shippeo's Multimodal Visibility Network, supplying high-quality real-time shipment data to shippers and logistics service providers all over the world," says Head of Carrier Network, Alexandru Mihailenco. "Real-time visibility of supply chain transport has become increasingly sought after by companies since the beginning of 2020. The carrier community plays such a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation visibility, and determining how accurate and reliable shipment visibility data is for shippers, logistics service providers, and their end customers."

Shippeo's Carrier Network team has a mission to help each carrier they work with capitalize on all the benefits Shippeo's visibility platform brings, from improved productivity to market differentiation. "We've established our Carrier Recognition Program to recognize and reward carriers who are engaged and committed to providing shippers with exceptional levels of supply chain visibility, via Shippeo's real-time and multimodal transportation visibility platform," explains Mihailenco.

The program includes publication of the Visibility Champion List, which acknowledges exceptional carriers providing the best service to shippers with consistently high levels of shipment tracking, offering carriers another way to stand out from their peers. It's the first of many initiatives planned to recognize carrier partners, including a special carrier-focused awards ceremony coming later this year.

Shippeo has also released a new version of its Onboarding Automation Center, the company's market-leading solution simplifying and accelerating carrier onboarding to its visibility network. The enhanced application now gives carriers the option of full autonomy when setting up and configuring their connection to the platform.

"Our customers and their carrier partners tell us that our onboarding experience is second to none, having achieved a 98% carrier onboarding satisfaction rate," says Lucien Besse, Chief Operating Officer at Shippeo. "These latest enhancements to our Onboarding Automation Center represent another leap forward, making integrations with the Shippeo platform even easier to follow for carriers. In turn, we're able to help our customers fast-track the time to value for their visibility project, reaching higher tracking rates for shipments sooner, and in turn more accurate and reliable shipment statuses and ETA data that Shippeo is known for."

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more collaborative, automated, sustainable, profitable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate, real-time operational visibility and perfect workflow orchestration. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 875 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Renault Group, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 28 million shipments per year across 75 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com.

