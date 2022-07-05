Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
WKN: A1C0DX ISIN: SE0003366871 Ticker-Symbol: SSV2 
Tradegate
05.07.22
12:55 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,007
-12,89 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0510,05413:16
0,0510,05113:16
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2022 | 12:41
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SAS AB ges observationsstatus / SAS AB receives observation status (114/22)

Idag, den 5 juli 2022 offentliggjorde SAS AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande
med information om att Bolaget ansökt om att inleda ett chapter 11-förfarande
för finansiell rekonstruktion i USA, under tillsyn av amerikansk federal
domstol. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
ställning. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
SAS AB (SAS, ISIN-kod SE0003366871, orderboks-ID 13557) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, July 5, 2022, SAS AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the Company had filed for chapter 11 for financial
restructuring in the U.S., under U.S. federal court supervision. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in SAS
AB (SAS, ISIN code SE0003366871, order book ID 13557) shall be given
observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
