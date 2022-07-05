Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SAS AB ges observationsstatus / SAS AB receives observation status (114/22)

Idag, den 5 juli 2022 offentliggjorde SAS AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ansökt om att inleda ett chapter 11-förfarande för finansiell rekonstruktion i USA, under tillsyn av amerikansk federal domstol. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i SAS AB (SAS, ISIN-kod SE0003366871, orderboks-ID 13557) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, July 5, 2022, SAS AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had filed for chapter 11 for financial restructuring in the U.S., under U.S. federal court supervision. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in SAS AB (SAS, ISIN code SE0003366871, order book ID 13557) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB