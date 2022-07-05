Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
05.07.2022 | 12:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SAS AB - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN                 Name

SE0003366871        SAS DKK



SAS AB (the company) is given observation status because the company today,
July 5, 2022, issued a announcement with information that the Company had
filed for chapter 11 for financial restructuring in the U.S., under U.S.
federal court supervision. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status if there
is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 05 July 2022.

______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
