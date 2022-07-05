Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SAS AB - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name SE0003366871 SAS DKK SAS AB (the company) is given observation status because the company today, July 5, 2022, issued a announcement with information that the Company had filed for chapter 11 for financial restructuring in the U.S., under U.S. federal court supervision. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. We refer to the company's announcement from 05 July 2022. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.