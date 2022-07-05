The German regulatory authorities have approved the sale of the Quentic GmbH to the AMCS Group. The transaction is hence closed and Quentic will be a part of AMCS as of July 2022.

AMCS, the leading global supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utility, waste, recycling, and resource industries, and Quentic, one of the leading solution providers of Software as a Service for EHSQ and ESG management, announced the acquisition of Quentic by AMCS on May 12, 2022. As the regulatory authorities have now approved the transaction, the acquisition of the Berlin-based software provider for occupational safety, environmental, sustainability, and quality management took effect on June 30, 2022. "With this step, we open a new chapter in our 15-year company history," explains Markus Becker, CEO of Quentic. "The cooperation will further strengthen Quentic's growth of the past years. We particularly look forward to the professional collaboration and exchange in order to jointly provide the best digital business solutions for a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable future."

Technology portfolio for sustainable business processes

With the addition of Quentic to its portfolio, AMCS expands its offering of promising digital solutions that optimize workflows and have a direct positive impact on the environment. "Regardless of the industry, digitalization is a key enabler on the path to a global and sustainable circular economy," confirms Jimmy Martin CEO of AMCS. "With the variety of solutions in the AMCS portfolio, we aim to put these technologies at the fingertips of our customers. Integrated management of all processes related to occupational safety, environmental, sustainability and quality management, as offered by the Quentic SaaS platform and app, is therefore a valuable addition to our offering," Martin continues.

Becoming a market leader with sustainable growth

Markus Becker, Sebastian Mönnich and Hardy Menzel founded Quentic in 2007. Today, the company employs more than 250 people at 14 locations across Europe. More than 900 companies strengthen their processes in the areas of occupational safety, environmental, sustainability and quality management with Quentic software solutions. Business angels and financial investors supported the company's growth in several rounds of financing. "We would like to thank our long-term partners One Peak, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds for the trustful and valuable cooperation. Together we have successfully put Quentic on the path to becoming the European market leader for EHSQ and ESG-management software and services. Now we are looking forward to continue on this path with AMCS," explains Markus Becker. The Quentic management team will continue to shape the company's future together with the new owner AMCS.

About AMCS

AMCS is headquartered in Limerick, Ireland with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia employing over 1000 people across 18 countries. AMCS is a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, recycling, and resource industries and offers optimization solutions to the broader transport and logistics market. AMCS helps over 4,000 customers globally to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, and improve customer service. Their enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.

About Quentic

Quentic is one of the leading solution providers of Software as a Service (SaaS) for EHSQ and ESG management. The Quentic platform comprises ten individually combinable modules and offers an ideal way for companies to manage Health Safety, Risks Audits, Incidents Observations, Hazardous Chemicals, Control of Work, Legal Compliance, Online Instructions, Processes, Environmental Management and Sustainability.

The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and employs more than 250 people. Branch offices are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy.

