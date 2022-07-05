Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commercial agreement with BHP, the largest global resources company.

Under the agreement, BHP will subscribe to the MineHub platform and enterprise applications as a paying customer. The MineHub global team will work closely with BHP to support the adoption of the MineHub platform by BHP operations and its business network.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub, said: "Our relationship with BHP has matured further with this step, reflecting the progress from pioneering and co-creating to a commercial service that has the potential to digitally support the sales operations of BHP and its customers. It also represents a major milestone for both the mining & metals industry and for MineHub - for the industry it demonstrates the viability of a digital industry platform, and for MineHub it represents the transition to a revenue generating company."

The MineHub platform enables companies to:

Gain improved visibility into their supply chains to pro-actively mitigate against disruptions

Move from physically delivered documents to digital transactions to protect cashflows

Enhance their customer experience with rich, high-quality and real-time data to save time and optimise operations

Verify compliance with ESG policies, including trade regulations to avoid costly fines and protect their brand

MineHub brings to market one of the most proven innovative solutions for supply chains and the Company expects to continue to execute on it's strategy and roadmap, including:

Advancing growth through additional commercial agreements with large industry companies in 2022

Growing our value and adoption in the copper industry

Expanding our footprint in iron ore flows to China

Further roll-out of ESG functionality, including scope 3 emissions accounting and carbon offsetting

Launching our trade finance syndication platform

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared authentic and validated information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@Minehub.com or visit website at www.minehub.com.

Media Contact

Citigate, Angus Campbell at angus.campbell@citigatedewerogerson.com.

Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG) at minehub@rbmilestone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's prospectus dated August 18, 2021, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129926