Orleans, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Celrbug has released their latest research on the state of worldwide Bitcoin adoption in 2022 and its projected future.

The newly released report reveals some of the new adopters of the virtual currency in regions like the Caribbean, Dubai, and Morocco where Bitcoin has recently become more popular. The purpose of this report is to get a sense of where BTC stands among some of the world's wealthiest nations, and where adopters of the currency might go from here.





To find out more, visit https://celrbug.com/bitcoin-cash-adopted-in-barbados-dominica-grenada-u-s-london-dubai-india-burger-king-kfc-accepting

The new research project comes in the face of pending regulatory measures by the US government and other global institutions. This new big-picture assessment of the state of the global BTC market offers readers a glimpse of Bitcoin's future as a microcosm of the DeFi space as a whole.

The report covers private businesses and government entities that are now accepting Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as part of their day-to-day commercial operations. Fast food giants Burger King and KFC are both among the names listed as they join many of their competitors who have already integrated blockchain tech into their businesses.

Bitcoin's expansion into Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has made it easier for businesses to make the switch from fiat to DeFi, and this article can help readers understand the nuances of the shift.

This coverage is particularly concerned with the international trend towards adoption as lawmakers and entrepreneurs capitalize on the utility of BCH and how that may impact the common crypto enthusiast. In this article, Celrbug also includes a number of resources that can be used to track mass adoption over time.

The new release is an important progress report for BTC and BCH given that the market is rapidly shifting in 2022, and many projects and tokens have already been heavily impacted as a result.

This article is one of many published by Celrbug that seek to shape the public's understanding of crypto and DeFi as adoption continues to spread around the globe. Their stories are tailored to keep curious individuals informed about the global state of crypto and its potential future.

