Innovative MedTech company creates digital experiences that drive engagement with medical professionals to get them the information they need to treat cancer patients

Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, and a leader in the field of vital cancer-fighting technologies and solutions for clinical partners and their patients, uses ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences to engage, educate, and train oncology medical professionals on their products. With the ON24 Platform, Varian is driving digital engagement globally to help healthcare professionals deliver care to cancer patients in need.

"Remote learning is critical to training oncology clinicians how to use Varian products that they can apply in their practice," said Karen Kigin, senior marketing manager at Varian. "ON24 allows Varian to reach and engage hundreds of healthcare professionals around the world so they can deliver quality care to cancer patients."

Varian turned to ON24 to accelerate its digital strategy and deliver information to clinical partners on emerging ideas in oncology and the safe and effective use of Varian technology. With ON24 Webcast Elite, Varian provides clinicians live and on-demand webinar viewing and in-event engagement, while ON24 Engagement Hub delivers a central digital content destination to access content at any time.

Varian replaced its previous webinar solution with ON24 Webcast Elite for improved customization and branding, interactive features such as polls, quizzes, surveys, and Q&A, and rich first-person data and analytics. ON24 Engagement Hub allows Varian to bring together live webinar viewing and all their additional multimedia assets in one central place so healthcare professionals can view upcoming events and related content on-demand.

"Digital is transforming the MedTech industry and how companies educate and train healthcare professionals on critical treatments," said Shalini Mitha, vice president of product marketing at ON24. "Varian is leading the way using ON24 digital experiences to reach and engage clinicians globally and advance patient care."

The ON24 platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Go Live, ON24 Forums, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn how the ON24 platform enables Varian to create exceptional webinars and content experiences that drive engagement, read their case study at ON24.com/customer-stories/varian-presents-polished-virtual-events/.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ?revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

