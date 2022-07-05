- (PLX AI) - Eckert & Ziegler Outlook FY net income EUR 27 million, down from EUR 38.3 million previously.
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 200 million (unchanged)
- • Eckert & Ziegler has concluded that the probability of an extraordinary profit from a sale or readjustments of assets, still within calendar year 2022 and in an amount of 14.3 mm EUR, has decreased to less than 50%
- • Says stronger than expected order intake and solid half-year results will raise the 2022 net profit in the recurring business
ECKERT & ZIEGLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de