Australis Capital, Inc.: AUDACIOUS Appoints Jill Swainson to Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA)(OTCQB:AUSAF) ("AUSA", "AUDACIOUS", or the "Company"), today announced that Jill Swainson has been appointed as member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Swainson will replace Mr. Avi Gellar who served as board member since November 2020, and who has resigned for personal reasons.

Hanoz Kapadia, Chairman of the Board, stated, "I want to thank Avi for his tremendous contributions to the Company since he joined the board, and I want to wish him well with his future endeavors. I also want to welcome Jill as our newest board member. Her experience will add to our governance practices. Her legal background in the international cannabis space will also be a great asset as the Company executes on its strategy."

Terry Booth, CEO, added, "I am very pleased to welcome Jill to the board. Jill has been one of the leading legal lights in the cannabis sector, overseeing numerous transactions, international expansion, product launches and everything else. She brings a levelheaded and entrepreneurial approach that will serve AUDACIOUS and its shareholders well as we continue to grow the Company."

Ms. Swainson added, "I am very pleased to take on this new role at AUDACIOUS, a company better positioned than many MSOs and other industry participants on the U.S. east coast, in particular New York and New Jersey. Combined with its existing high-quality assets in Nevada and California, as well as its international operations in Asia, AUDACIOUS is an exciting cannabis company and I look forward to working with Terry and the team to help bring the Company to the next level."

Jill Swainson

A deeply experience legal professional, Ms. Swainson was 2019 Finalist for the Canadian General Counsel Awards - Dealmaker of the Year, as well as a two-Time Legal 500 General Counsel Powerlist Award. Ms. Swainson is an accomplished and forward-thinking executive with success as a General Counsel and strategic leader for a rapidly growing corporation in a highly regulated industry. She is recognized for a proven business acumen, a unifying style of leadership, deep compliance expertise, and a transformational influence on a company's growth. Ms. Swainson joins the company fully equipped with the skills, knowledge and expertise to support an organization in achieving extraordinary results through people, process, policy and culture. Her expertise includes many capabilities important to the growth of AUDACIOUS, including Strategic Vision, Business Acumen, Leadership, Financial Management, Governance & Compliance, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to Aurora, Ms. Swainson was Partner at Brownlee LLP.

About AUDACIOUS

AUDACIOUS is a next-generation MSO growing the cannabis industry of tomorrow from the ground up, led by industry pioneer Terry Booth and an accomplished management team with proven industry track records. With operations that range from providing industry-leading sustainable cultivation design and optimization to retail storefronts, growing flower in-house, and manufacturing award-winning brands, AUDACIOUS has products and solutions for everyone. Quickly expanding through innovative partnerships and collaborations, AUDACIOUS is forging the inclusive cannabis community of tomorrow, today. Learn more about AUDACIOUS here.

AUDACIOUS common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF."

