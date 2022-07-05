Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Work-Life Brilliance has announced the launch of a 12-week live transformational program for female professionals that could help them to achieve their true potential. The program is spread over three months and comprises live coaching sessions with motivational speaker and executive coach Denise R. Green and her team of experienced professionals. They work with women on identifying barriers that are holding them back in life, like fear, stress, anxiety, and self-sabotaging behaviors. Overcoming these barriers could help women to improve relationships, have better control of their emotions, and become more assertive in their personal and professional lives.

A recent Deloitte study found that over half of working women (53%) faced higher stress levels than they did a year ago, and 46% reported high levels of exhaustion. Such stress impacts how these professionals function and affects every aspect of their lives from their health to their families and their work-life balance. The outcome was that over half of the participants in the study wanted to leave their current employer in two years and start over. Furthermore, 40% of women reported that they had been either diagnosed or treated for depression, anxiety, or insomnia.

The coaching program aims to help participants shift from a pattern of negative thoughts and self-sabotaging habits to calm, reasoned decisions and influential actions through the use of simple but effective tools and techniques. The coaching does not stop with the end of the program. Participants will have an opportunity to interact with Denise in live sessions on a monthly basis to help them stay on track. They also get to be part of an exclusive online group where they can interact with and motivate their peers to tackle the challenges they face in their daily lives. Lifetime access to the training modules ensures that participants always have the tools they need to be the best in any situation in the workplace.

Commenting on the program, executive coach and author Denise R. Green said, "This program aims to help professional women to live up to their true potential. At the end of our life, we all want to look back and say that we have lived life, not just endured it. Many women who enroll in the program might look fine externally but are overwhelmed by anxiety and self-doubt. This affects their mental health, emotional health, physical health, their relationships, their moods, and their potential. The lack of confidence manifests in the form of symptoms like high blood pressure, extreme anxiety, stress, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and even heart disorders. I upgrade their state of mind first to make them receptive to techniques that can help them to strengthen their identity from one of shame to power. The outcome is that they stop faking good and become truly calm, confident, influential, and joyful while they fast-track their careers."

Media Contact:

Name: Denise Green

Email: info@brillianceinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130003