Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Tradegate
05.07.22
14:30 Uhr
97,18 Euro
-1,36
-1,38 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,9596,9614:39
96,9496,9714:39
PR Newswire
05.07.2022 | 14:03
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skyhawk Therapeutics: Skyhawk Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sanofi for Oncology and Immunology Targets

Companies to leverage Skyhawk's proprietary SkySTAR platform to discover and develop novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing to address challenging oncology and immunology targets.

Skyhawk receives $54 million upfront payments, potentially over $2 billion in aggregate development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

PARIS and BOSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to discover and develop novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing for challenging oncology and immunology targets.

Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.

Frank Nestle
Global Head of Research and Chief Scientific Officer, Sanofi
"We look forward to this collaboration with Skyhawk, a pioneer in developing novel small molecules that modulate critical RNA splice sites. Skyhawk's SkySTAR platform integrating proprietary computational biology tools, kinetic models, and conformational structural models of RNA, offers an exciting opportunity to build drugs that treat disease targets which today have limited or no therapeutic options."

Bill Haney
Chief Executive Officer, Skyhawk Therapeutics
"Sanofi is a global leader in the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, and we look forward to working with their talented team to build novel small molecule therapeutics that modify RNA splicing for the treatment of critical diseases of high unmet need. We are excited to develop drugs for challenging targets with Sanofi and look forward to working together on these potentially first- and best-in-class programs."

Terms of the Agreement
Under the collaboration agreement, Sanofi will pay Skyhawk $54 million upfront. Skyhawk will grant Sanofi exclusive licenses to worldwide intellectual property rights to candidates discovered and developed under the collaboration that are directed to program targets. Following DC status, Sanofi will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization. Skyhawk is also eligible to receive over $2 billion in potential milestone payments, as well as potential royalties on future sales.

About Skyhawk Therapeutics
Skyhawk develops and commercializes therapies using its novel SkySTAR platform, building small molecules that provide breakthrough treatments for patients. Skyhawk has productive collaborations across a broad range of disease areas ranging from neurodegenerative disease to oncology.

For more information visit:
www.skyhawktx.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyhawk-therapeutics/
https://twitter.com/Skyhawk_Tx

SKYHAWK MEDIA CONTACT:
Maura McCarthy
maura@skyhawktx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710814/Skyhawk_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.