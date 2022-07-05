

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said the FDA has approved a content uniformity method using the Agilent TRS100 Raman quantitative pharmaceutical analysis system. The submitting company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, is an Agilent Raman spectroscopy customer. Agilent noted that the approval of this CU method using the TRS100 is specific to Teva.



Geoff Winkett, vice president of Agilent's Molecular Spectroscopy division, said: 'Teva joins other customers who have adopted this technology for CU testing for all the benefits it brings. It is a substantial investment to change manufacturing and QC processes, and an FDA approval minimizes the perceived risk of adopting this new technology.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de