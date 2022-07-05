DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Aubagne, July 1, 2022

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022: - 20,241 shares - EUR 3,286,293.04 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,639 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,205 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 186,508 shares for EUR 64,215,074.25 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,628 shares for EUR 57,532,559.42

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account: - 3,361 shares - EUR 9,978,179.44 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,810 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,600 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 95,701 shares for EUR 44,247,756.63 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 94,714 shares for EUR 45,073,166.52

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.6035

Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius.com

Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR TOTAL 4,639 186,508 64,215,074.25 4,205 169,628 57,532,559.42 03/01/2022 17 700 335,202.00 7 300 146,901.00 04/01/2022 163 6,500 2,963,480.00 15 500 243,800.00 05/01/2022 86 2,100 912,702.00 3 100 43,900.00 06/01/2022 44 1,300 551,499.00 7 400 170,200.00 07/01/2022 18 500 209,800.00 5 200 84,800.00 10/01/2022 122 5,500 2,206,820.00 - - - 11/01/2022 23 900 361,530.00 49 2,900 1,185,404.00 12/01/2022 15 342 138,595.50 22 800 329,504.00 13/01/2022 112 3,958 1,563,726.64 - - - 14/01/2022 91 2,600 971,048.00 3 200 75,100.00 17/01/2022 45 900 326,403.00 41 1,500 557,775.00 18/01/2022 41 1,300 477,100.00 1 100 36,780.00 19/01/2022 25 800 293,592.00 68 2,201 821,083.05 20/01/2022 29 1,215 453,231.45 53 2,199 830,672.25 21/01/2022 54 1,785 673,498.35 37 1,300 493,103.00 24/01/2022 62 2,400 887,928.00 31 1,300 484,601.00 25/01/2022 46 2,000 720,260.00 28 700 256,928.00 26/01/2022 21 500 179,000.00 49 1,900 693,709.00 27/01/2022 63 1,884 669,856.20 49 2,032 736,315.52 28/01/2022 - - - 50 1,400 523,194.00 31/01/2022 1 100 38,000.00 61 900 346,806.00 01/02/2022 3 200 77,600.00 21 800 313,304.00 02/02/2022 - - - 18 600 238,500.00 03/02/2022 39 1,200 466,632.00 9 300 118,500.00 04/02/2022 - - - 16 900 351,027.00 07/02/2022 28 1,000 385,500.00 33 1,400 545,720.00 08/02/2022 125 5,100 1,908,318.00 19 1,009 395,195.03 09/02/2022 - - - 49 3,400 1,286,968.00 10/02/2022 50 3,405 1,267,953.90 27 900 339,147.00 11/02/2022 51 3,195 1,163,906.55 27 1,200 443,340.00 14/02/2022 78 2,316 814,838.28 4 200 71,100.00 15/02/2022 - - - 60 3,000 1,080,030.00 16/02/2022 33 1,700 605,472.00 - - - 17/02/2022 17 951 335,807.61 30 800 287,704.00 18/02/2022 61 2,297 785,459.15 - - - 21/02/2022 24 903 297,565.59 14 900 297,900.00 22/02/2022 42 1,000 321,400.00 21 1,000 327,450.00 23/02/2022 13 500 166,000.00 7 300 100,599.00 24/02/2022 69 1,815 584,411.85 21 1,800 595,008.00 25/02/2022 - - - 26 800 270,848.00 28/02/2022 15 500 167,400.00 44 1,600 553,344.00 01/03/2022 45 1,600 535,200.00 38 2,100 718,095.00 02/03/2022 32 800 271,352.00 8 400 139,500.00 03/03/2022 12 800 266,800.00 - - - 04/03/2022 43 1,600 515,120.00 1 100 33,700.00 07/03/2022 61 1,100 335,995.00 30 1,400 443,394.00 08/03/2022 35 1,300 397,696.00 - - - 09/03/2022 - - - 27 1,400 437,500.00 10/03/2022 - - - 16 600 193,500.00 11/03/2022 19 800 249,920.00 22 1,100 349,195.00 14/03/2022 10 400 125,400.00 49 2,500 806,250.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR TOTAL 4,639 186,508 64,215,074.25 4,205 169,628 57,532,559.42 15/03/2022 18 1,056 344,087.04 48 1,800 593,298.00 16/03/2022 - - - 61 2,400 822,192.00 17/03/2022 31 1,700 600,406.00 33 1,500 533,865.00 18/03/2022 23 1,200 423,000.00 42 2,000 717,540.00 21/03/2022 38 2,200 795,410.00 34 1,700 618,392.00 22/03/2022 34 1,346 480,293.18 27 1,400 504,406.00 23/03/2022 42 2,000 724,300.00 29 1,003 367,218.36 24/03/2022 31 1,500 529,905.00 16 900 320,499.00 25/03/2022 19 904 325,195.92 59 3,097 1,126,564.72 28/03/2022 22 1,100 394,295.00 55 2,100 763,392.00 29/03/2022 5 200 74,300.00 119 4,200 1,592,052.00 30/03/2022 44 2,000 768,500.00 31 1,200 464,304.00 31/03/2022 38 1,900 718,105.00 18 900 345,699.00 01/04/2022 17 700 260,001.00 36 1,600 601,904.00 04/04/2022 10 300 115,200.00 58 2,400 927,408.00 05/04/2022 9 600 234,702.00 51 1,900 748,087.00 06/04/2022 56 2,338 916,308.96 29 1,100 434,896.00 07/04/2022 34 1,700 665,108.00 44 1,900 746,909.00 08/04/2022 76 3,000 1,149,990.00 21 217 85,949.36 11/04/2022 72 3,100 1,131,531.00 11 600 223,398.00 12/04/2022 65 2,900 1,029,210.00 49 2,200 792,000.00 13/04/2022 38 2,100 741,426.00 24 1,200 428,400.00 14/04/2022 50 1,800 623,394.00 27 1,200 420,204.00 19/04/2022 43 1,700 567,103.00 36 1,600 536,848.00 20/04/2022 13 631 211,138.91 45 2,000 678,200.00 21/04/2022 58 2,600 909,506.00 121 3,400 1,201,900.00 22/04/2022 90 4,000 1,323,920.00 18 900 304,101.00 25/04/2022 72 2,300 716,634.00 58 1,800 566,100.00 26/04/2022 46 2,300 700,304.00 6 300 93,201.00 27/04/2022 64 2,500 741,300.00 54 2,300 689,448.00 28/04/2022 12 600 181,200.00 66 2,500 764,350.00 29/04/2022 15 900 280,197.00 43 1,500 471,180.00 02/05/2022 60 3,300 990,264.00 46 1,802 546,204.22 03/05/2022 34 1,400 422,996.00 47 1,698 517,805.10 04/05/2022 31 1,800 541,800.00 19 642 194,821.32 05/05/2022 36 1,900 575,263.00 61 2,100 648,501.00 06/05/2022 30 1,400 412,104.00 20 1,100 325,468.00 09/05/2022 35 1,600 464,896.00 24 1,200 351,204.00 10/05/2022 22 1,055 303,249.20 35 1,500 434,205.00 11/05/2022 29 1,500 432,795.00 54 2,200 640,816.00 12/05/2022 86 2,300 647,220.00 16 993 279,936.63 13/05/2022 1 23 6,647.00 86 2,900 844,016.00 16/05/2022 43 1,800 542,646.00 71 2,500 760,700.00 17/05/2022 22 1,200 362,604.00 37 1,200 364,644.00 18/05/2022 28 1,600 479,328.00 21 713 216,031.87 19/05/2022 54 1,300 381,004.00 44 2,287 679,810.75 20/05/2022 18 569 173,607.59 36 1,377 422,394.75 23/05/2022 37 2,000 620,200.00 51 1,900 593,959.00 24/05/2022 38 1,400 431,704.00 31 1,400 434,994.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR TOTAL 4,639 186,508 64,215,074.25 4,205 169,628 57,532,559.42 25/05/2022 38 1,698 519,859.68 33 1,301 401,345.49 26/05/2022 26 1,200 368,196.00 30 1,107 340,889.58 27/05/2022 - - - 62 2,092 657,766.64 30/05/2022 - - - 33 1,300 425,906.00 31/05/2022 51 1,900 617,215.00 29 1,100 361,295.00 01/06/2022 44 2,000 630,300.00 20 800 254,504.00 02/06/2022 19 900 281,799.00 58 2,300 725,098.00 03/06/2022 54 1,800 582,408.00 41 1,200 393,420.00 06/06/2022 20 1,022 327,734.96 36 1,400 450,730.00 07/06/2022 33 1,800 573,894.00 28 1,600 512,608.00 08/06/2022 18 800 256,704.00 34 1,308 421,712.28 09/06/2022 34 1,433 457,098.34 23 900 288,603.00 10/06/2022 63 2,267 714,105.00 30 1,200 382,692.00 13/06/2022 76 2,100 638,232.00 28 900 275,499.00 14/06/2022 44 2,000 600,900.00 49 1,300 399,594.00 15/06/2022 29 1,144 339,470.56 46 1,500 449,175.00 16/06/2022 62 2,056 602,305.20 8 400 117,900.00 17/06/2022 40 1,900 550,791.00 57 1,950 574,411.50 20/06/2022 44 2,000 565,900.00 21 1,200 345,024.00 21/06/2022 15 900 252,900.00 27 1,000 282,700.00 22/06/2022 19 1,000 272,300.00 29 1,600 443,408.00 23/06/2022 23 1,000 277,280.00 33 1,700 477,496.00 24/06/2022 1 100 28,500.00 52 1,800 532,008.00 27/06/2022 - - - 38 1,100 343,101.00 28/06/2022 27 1,500 459,405.00 15 700 216,398.00 29/06/2022 46 1,424 420,735.04 26 1,400 418,040.00 30/06/2022 41 1,476 433,722.60 35 1,700 504,424.00

