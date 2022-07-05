Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag" und niemand weiß es...
WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 
Tradegate
05.07.22
15:37 Uhr
323,00 Euro
+15,90
+5,18 %
05.07.2022 | 14:37
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 05-Jul-2022 / 14:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aubagne, July 1, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022: - 20,241 shares - EUR 3,286,293.04 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,639 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,205 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 186,508 shares for EUR 64,215,074.25 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,628 shares for EUR 57,532,559.42

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account: - 3,361 shares - EUR 9,978,179.44 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,810 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,600 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 95,701 shares for EUR 44,247,756.63 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 94,714 shares for EUR 45,073,166.52

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.6035

Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius.com 

Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,639       186,508    64,215,074.25   4,205       169,628    57,532,559.42 
03/01/2022  17         700      335,202.00     7         300      146,901.00 
04/01/2022  163        6,500     2,963,480.00    15         500      243,800.00 
05/01/2022  86         2,100     912,702.00     3         100      43,900.00 
06/01/2022  44         1,300     551,499.00     7         400      170,200.00 
07/01/2022  18         500      209,800.00     5         200      84,800.00 
10/01/2022  122        5,500     2,206,820.00    -         -       - 
11/01/2022  23         900      361,530.00     49         2,900     1,185,404.00 
12/01/2022  15         342      138,595.50     22         800      329,504.00 
13/01/2022  112        3,958     1,563,726.64    -         -       - 
14/01/2022  91         2,600     971,048.00     3         200      75,100.00 
17/01/2022  45         900      326,403.00     41         1,500     557,775.00 
18/01/2022  41         1,300     477,100.00     1         100      36,780.00 
19/01/2022  25         800      293,592.00     68         2,201     821,083.05 
20/01/2022  29         1,215     453,231.45     53         2,199     830,672.25 
21/01/2022  54         1,785     673,498.35     37         1,300     493,103.00 
24/01/2022  62         2,400     887,928.00     31         1,300     484,601.00 
25/01/2022  46         2,000     720,260.00     28         700      256,928.00 
26/01/2022  21         500      179,000.00     49         1,900     693,709.00 
27/01/2022  63         1,884     669,856.20     49         2,032     736,315.52 
28/01/2022  -         -       -         50         1,400     523,194.00 
31/01/2022  1         100      38,000.00     61         900      346,806.00 
01/02/2022  3         200      77,600.00     21         800      313,304.00 
02/02/2022  -         -       -         18         600      238,500.00 
03/02/2022  39         1,200     466,632.00     9         300      118,500.00 
04/02/2022  -         -       -         16         900      351,027.00 
07/02/2022  28         1,000     385,500.00     33         1,400     545,720.00 
08/02/2022  125        5,100     1,908,318.00    19         1,009     395,195.03 
09/02/2022  -         -       -         49         3,400     1,286,968.00 
10/02/2022  50         3,405     1,267,953.90    27         900      339,147.00 
11/02/2022  51         3,195     1,163,906.55    27         1,200     443,340.00 
14/02/2022  78         2,316     814,838.28     4         200      71,100.00 
15/02/2022  -         -       -         60         3,000     1,080,030.00 
16/02/2022  33         1,700     605,472.00     -         -       - 
17/02/2022  17         951      335,807.61     30         800      287,704.00 
18/02/2022  61         2,297     785,459.15     -         -       - 
21/02/2022  24         903      297,565.59     14         900      297,900.00 
22/02/2022  42         1,000     321,400.00     21         1,000     327,450.00 
23/02/2022  13         500      166,000.00     7         300      100,599.00 
24/02/2022  69         1,815     584,411.85     21         1,800     595,008.00 
25/02/2022  -         -       -         26         800      270,848.00 
28/02/2022  15         500      167,400.00     44         1,600     553,344.00 
01/03/2022  45         1,600     535,200.00     38         2,100     718,095.00 
02/03/2022  32         800      271,352.00     8         400      139,500.00 
03/03/2022  12         800      266,800.00     -         -       - 
04/03/2022  43         1,600     515,120.00     1         100      33,700.00 
07/03/2022  61         1,100     335,995.00     30         1,400     443,394.00 
08/03/2022  35         1,300     397,696.00     -         -       - 
09/03/2022  -         -       -         27         1,400     437,500.00 
10/03/2022  -         -       -         16         600      193,500.00 
11/03/2022  19         800      249,920.00     22         1,100     349,195.00 
14/03/2022  10         400      125,400.00     49         2,500     806,250.00 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,639       186,508    64,215,074.25   4,205       169,628    57,532,559.42 
15/03/2022  18         1,056     344,087.04     48         1,800     593,298.00 
16/03/2022  -         -       -         61         2,400     822,192.00 
17/03/2022  31         1,700     600,406.00     33         1,500     533,865.00 
18/03/2022  23         1,200     423,000.00     42         2,000     717,540.00 
21/03/2022  38         2,200     795,410.00     34         1,700     618,392.00 
22/03/2022  34         1,346     480,293.18     27         1,400     504,406.00 
23/03/2022  42         2,000     724,300.00     29         1,003     367,218.36 
24/03/2022  31         1,500     529,905.00     16         900      320,499.00 
25/03/2022  19         904      325,195.92     59         3,097     1,126,564.72 
28/03/2022  22         1,100     394,295.00     55         2,100     763,392.00 
29/03/2022  5         200      74,300.00     119        4,200     1,592,052.00 
30/03/2022  44         2,000     768,500.00     31         1,200     464,304.00 
31/03/2022  38         1,900     718,105.00     18         900      345,699.00 
01/04/2022  17         700      260,001.00     36         1,600     601,904.00 
04/04/2022  10         300      115,200.00     58         2,400     927,408.00 
05/04/2022  9         600      234,702.00     51         1,900     748,087.00 
06/04/2022  56         2,338     916,308.96     29         1,100     434,896.00 
07/04/2022  34         1,700     665,108.00     44         1,900     746,909.00 
08/04/2022  76         3,000     1,149,990.00    21         217      85,949.36 
11/04/2022  72         3,100     1,131,531.00    11         600      223,398.00 
12/04/2022  65         2,900     1,029,210.00    49         2,200     792,000.00 
13/04/2022  38         2,100     741,426.00     24         1,200     428,400.00 
14/04/2022  50         1,800     623,394.00     27         1,200     420,204.00 
19/04/2022  43         1,700     567,103.00     36         1,600     536,848.00 
20/04/2022  13         631      211,138.91     45         2,000     678,200.00 
21/04/2022  58         2,600     909,506.00     121        3,400     1,201,900.00 
22/04/2022  90         4,000     1,323,920.00    18         900      304,101.00 
25/04/2022  72         2,300     716,634.00     58         1,800     566,100.00 
26/04/2022  46         2,300     700,304.00     6         300      93,201.00 
27/04/2022  64         2,500     741,300.00     54         2,300     689,448.00 
28/04/2022  12         600      181,200.00     66         2,500     764,350.00 
29/04/2022  15         900      280,197.00     43         1,500     471,180.00 
02/05/2022  60         3,300     990,264.00     46         1,802     546,204.22 
03/05/2022  34         1,400     422,996.00     47         1,698     517,805.10 
04/05/2022  31         1,800     541,800.00     19         642      194,821.32 
05/05/2022  36         1,900     575,263.00     61         2,100     648,501.00 
06/05/2022  30         1,400     412,104.00     20         1,100     325,468.00 
09/05/2022  35         1,600     464,896.00     24         1,200     351,204.00 
10/05/2022  22         1,055     303,249.20     35         1,500     434,205.00 
11/05/2022  29         1,500     432,795.00     54         2,200     640,816.00 
12/05/2022  86         2,300     647,220.00     16         993      279,936.63 
13/05/2022  1         23       6,647.00      86         2,900     844,016.00 
16/05/2022  43         1,800     542,646.00     71         2,500     760,700.00 
17/05/2022  22         1,200     362,604.00     37         1,200     364,644.00 
18/05/2022  28         1,600     479,328.00     21         713      216,031.87 
19/05/2022  54         1,300     381,004.00     44         2,287     679,810.75 
20/05/2022  18         569      173,607.59     36         1,377     422,394.75 
23/05/2022  37         2,000     620,200.00     51         1,900     593,959.00 
24/05/2022  38         1,400     431,704.00     31         1,400     434,994.00 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,639       186,508    64,215,074.25   4,205       169,628    57,532,559.42 
25/05/2022  38         1,698     519,859.68     33         1,301     401,345.49 
26/05/2022  26         1,200     368,196.00     30         1,107     340,889.58 
27/05/2022  -         -       -         62         2,092     657,766.64 
30/05/2022  -         -       -         33         1,300     425,906.00 
31/05/2022  51         1,900     617,215.00     29         1,100     361,295.00 
01/06/2022  44         2,000     630,300.00     20         800      254,504.00 
02/06/2022  19         900      281,799.00     58         2,300     725,098.00 
03/06/2022  54         1,800     582,408.00     41         1,200     393,420.00 
06/06/2022  20         1,022     327,734.96     36         1,400     450,730.00 
07/06/2022  33         1,800     573,894.00     28         1,600     512,608.00 
08/06/2022  18         800      256,704.00     34         1,308     421,712.28 
09/06/2022  34         1,433     457,098.34     23         900      288,603.00 
10/06/2022  63         2,267     714,105.00     30         1,200     382,692.00 
13/06/2022  76         2,100     638,232.00     28         900      275,499.00 
14/06/2022  44         2,000     600,900.00     49         1,300     399,594.00 
15/06/2022  29         1,144     339,470.56     46         1,500     449,175.00 
16/06/2022  62         2,056     602,305.20     8         400      117,900.00 
17/06/2022  40         1,900     550,791.00     57         1,950     574,411.50 
20/06/2022  44         2,000     565,900.00     21         1,200     345,024.00 
21/06/2022  15         900      252,900.00     27         1,000     282,700.00 
22/06/2022  19         1,000     272,300.00     29         1,600     443,408.00 
23/06/2022  23         1,000     277,280.00     33         1,700     477,496.00 
24/06/2022  1         100      28,500.00     52         1,800     532,008.00 
27/06/2022  -         -       -         38         1,100     343,101.00 
28/06/2022  27         1,500     459,405.00     15         700      216,398.00 
29/06/2022  46         1,424     420,735.04     26         1,400     418,040.00 
30/06/2022  41         1,476     433,722.60     35         1,700     504,424.00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1391143 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1391143 05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391143&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2022 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
