RCI Banque: RCI BANQUE UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME

July 5th, 2022

RCI BANQUE updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable Medium Term Notes (NEU MTN Programme).

This documentation was approved by the Banque de France is available on its website under the following link: https://eucpmtn.banque-france.fr/public/#/liste-des-emetteurs/2f8c9dec-b611-ea11-80f7-001dd8b71ea9

Attachment