July 5th, 2022
DIAC S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable Medium-Term Notes (NEU MTN Programme).
This documentation was approved by the Banque de France is available on its website under the following link:https://eucpmtn.banque-france.fr/public/#/liste-des-emetteurs/5f8b9dec-b611-ea11-80f7-001dd8b71ea9
Attachment
- DIAC S.A._UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/342b4c3b-8d07-49ae-b5c9-b1a7aae762e6)
