DIAC S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME

July 5th, 2022

DIAC S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable Medium-Term Notes (NEU MTN Programme).

This documentation was approved by the Banque de France is available on its website under the following link:https://eucpmtn.banque-france.fr/public/#/liste-des-emetteurs/5f8b9dec-b611-ea11-80f7-001dd8b71ea9

