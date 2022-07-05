Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2022 | 14:53
DIAC S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME

July 5th, 2022

DIAC S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable Medium-Term Notes (NEU MTN Programme).

This documentation was approved by the Banque de France is available on its website under the following link:https://eucpmtn.banque-france.fr/public/#/liste-des-emetteurs/5f8b9dec-b611-ea11-80f7-001dd8b71ea9

  • DIAC S.A._UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/342b4c3b-8d07-49ae-b5c9-b1a7aae762e6)

