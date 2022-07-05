OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through June 2022 was 41.2 million contracts, up 4.5 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through June 2021. Total volume was 806.0 million contracts, down 7.4 percent compared to June 2021.

Highlights

ETF options cleared contract volume up 64.1% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 51.9% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 19.9% year-over-year

Contract Volume

June 2022

Contracts June 2021

Contracts % Change 2022 YTD

ADV 2021 YTD

ADV % Change Equity

Options 408,326,922 623,422,345 -34.5% 22,694,564 26,768,166 -15.2% ETF Options 333,276,803 203,065,100 64.1% 15,654,962 10,504,115 49.0% Index

Options 60,169,255 39,612,077 51.9% 2,571,127 1,891,133 36.0% Total

Options 801,772,980 866,099,522 -7.4% 40,920,653 39,163,414 4.5% Futures 4,251,330 4,050,349 5.0% 239,838 236,895 1.2% Total

Volume 806,024,310 870,149,871 -7.4% 41,160,491 39,400,309 4.5%

Securities Lending

June 2022 Avg.

Daily Loan Value June 2021 Avg.

Daily Loan Value % Change June 2022

Total Transactions June 2021

Total Transactions % Change Market Loan

Hedge Total 128,448,512,682 128,437,950,629 0.01% 206,122 171,873 19.9%

Additional Data

