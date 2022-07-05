OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through June 2022 was 41.2 million contracts, up 4.5 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through June 2021. Total volume was 806.0 million contracts, down 7.4 percent compared to June 2021.
Highlights
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 64.1% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 51.9% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 19.9% year-over-year
Contract Volume
June 2022
June 2021
% Change
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Change
Equity
408,326,922
623,422,345
-34.5%
22,694,564
26,768,166
-15.2%
ETF Options
333,276,803
203,065,100
64.1%
15,654,962
10,504,115
49.0%
Index
60,169,255
39,612,077
51.9%
2,571,127
1,891,133
36.0%
Total
801,772,980
866,099,522
-7.4%
40,920,653
39,163,414
4.5%
Futures
4,251,330
4,050,349
5.0%
239,838
236,895
1.2%
Total
806,024,310
870,149,871
-7.4%
41,160,491
39,400,309
4.5%
Securities Lending
June 2022 Avg.
June 2021 Avg.
% Change
June 2022
June 2021
% Change
Market Loan
128,448,512,682
128,437,950,629
0.01%
206,122
171,873
19.9%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
