

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer confidence weakened notably in June, after improving in the previous two months, survey figures from the Centre for Sociological Research, or CIS, showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 65.8 in June from 76.0 in the previous month.



The current situation index dropped from 66.1 in May to 59.5 in June, as two of its three components contributed negatively to sentiment.



Similarly, the future situation index declined to 72.2 in June from 85.9 in May.



The sub-index for consumers' assessment of the improvement of the economy in the near future fell by 15.0 points to 59.5 in June, and that for their own future situation decreased 10.8 points to 83.7.



Households' views regarding the future of the labor market worsened in June, with the sub-index falling by 14.9 points from May to 73.2.



The survey was conducted from June 10 to 16.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de