Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, together with its subsidiaries Sepura and Teltronic, won awards in 5 categories at the International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) 2022 held in Vienna, Austria. The ICCAs, presented by The Critical Communications Association (TCCA), are the most prestigious awards in critical communications celebrating the very best of the sector across a variety of verticals and recognizing those who have made significant and individual contributions to the critical communications industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005515/en/

Hytera Group Wins Five ICCA Awards in Critical Communications (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hytera was firstly awarded "Best Use of Critical Communications in Transport" for a Sri Lanka Railway (SLR) Telecommunications Project. This project enabled Hytera's 3GPP-compliant MCS Solution to interconnect the SLR sites and provide railway personnel with real-time access to critical data. This allowed them to better serve passengers and provide a smooth and safe operation for train drivers by improving punctuality and reducing railway accidents.

Sepura also claimed an ICCA award for "Best Use of Critical Communications in Mining, Oil Gas" for the AutoMate App SPACE Application and SCG22 Mobile Radio which was part of the National Wireless Mining Solution. The solution contributed to the operational performance and safety of staff by enabling radio automation through geo-fencing and situational triggers in iron ore mines in Australia.

The SCU3, Sepura's latest broadband vehicle device, won "Best MX-C Device of the Year". This technology aroused considerable interests amongst professional communication users looking for future-proof, powerful data capability to enhance their communications solutions.

Sepura's Senior Specialist Diana Ball was recognized for her "Outstanding Contribution to Critical Communications" for the development of TETRA standards that are still trusted by users to ensure interoperability between suppliers.

Teltronic's EDESUR project was next awarded "Best Use of Critical Communications in Utilities". The NEBULA TETRA infrastructure allowed a private electricity distribution company in Argentina to realize the real-time monitoring and fault detection of a power distribution network, and further improve company management and operational efficiency thanks to Teltronic's unique SDM (Synchronous Data Management) technology.

In addition to securing these awards, Hytera Group was also shortlisted for a number of additional categories including:

Best MC-X Device of the Year

Hytera PDM680 Rugged MCS Radio

Teltronic RTP-800, the First MCX Cab Radio for Transport

Best MC-X solutions of the year

Sepura SCU3 Broadband Vehicle Device

Best TETRA Device of the Year

Hytera PTC680 Multi-mode Radio

Sepura SCG22 Mobile TETRA Radio

Best Use of Advanced Technology

Hytera AI-based Noise Cancellation for Two-way Radios

Best Use of Critical Communications in Public Safety

Teltronic: RESCAN, Reliability and Maximum Coordination in the Fight against the Volcano

Best Use of Critical Communications in Transport

Hytera: Kazakhstan Railway Runs Safely and Efficiently with TETRA Communications System

Emerging Technology, Product or Solutions

Hytera PNC560, World's First 5G MCPTT Device

Recently Hytera has released a number of innovations from its wide range of product lines, including the latest H-Series DMR Radios, Body-worn Cameras, PTToC Radios MCS Radios, Multi-mode Rugged Radio and 5G Xsecure Rugged Device. Also the newly launched Hytera Convergence-Native Solutions (including HyTalk, HyTalk Pro and HyTalk MC), composed of different modules, integrates existing network infrastructures, unifies the network core and the communication platform, and provides open API for new service deployment.

With cutting-edge critical communication technologies, Hytera will continue to bring value to global customers leveraging its technologies and professionals.

For more information about Hytera at ICCAs 2022, please visit: https://www.hytera.com/en/media-center/event/hytera-group-won-international-critical-communication-awards.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005515/en/

Contacts:

marketing@hytera.com