DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN
DEALING DATE: 04/07/2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3150.691
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8439788
CODE: PR1J
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 172772 EQS News ID: 1391247 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391247&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 05, 2022 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de