Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 5
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.1%
|Drax Group
|5.8%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.7%
|China Everbright Environment
|5.6%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|5.5%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.9%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.6%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.2%
|RWE
|4.1%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.7%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.5%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.5%
|Iberdrola
|3.3%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.2%
|SSE
|2.8%
|Northland Power
|2.4%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|2.3%
|National Grid
|2.2%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.2%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|2.1%
At close of business on 30 June 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable energy developers
|32.0%
|Yieldcos & funds
|31.8%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.3%
|Energy storage
|8.1%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.6%
|Waste to energy
|5.6%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.4%
|Electricity networks
|2.2%
|Carbon markets
|0.9%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.0%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|32.8%
|Global
|20.1%
|Europe (ex UK)
|16.6%
|China
|15.6%
|North America
|11.4%
|Latin America
|2.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.0%
|100%
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de