Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.1% Drax Group 5.8% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.7% China Everbright Environment 5.6% China Suntien Green Energy 5.5% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.9% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.6% Grenergy Renovables 4.2% RWE 4.1% China Longyuan Power Group 3.7% Clearway Energy A Class 3.5% Foresight Solar Fund 3.5% Iberdrola 3.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.2% SSE 2.8% Northland Power 2.4% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 2.3% National Grid 2.2% TransAlta Renewables 2.2% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.1%

At close of business on 30 June 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £52.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 32.0% Yieldcos & funds 31.8% Renewable focused utilities 9.3% Energy storage 8.1% Biomass generation and production 6.6% Waste to energy 5.6% Renewable technology and service 2.4% Electricity networks 2.2% Carbon markets 0.9% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0% 100%