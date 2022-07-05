Ashtead Group plc

5 July 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 4 July 2022 it made the annual awards for 2022 to senior executives under its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Awards under the LTIP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

Executive directors, who were directors at time the awards were made are required to hold any vested shares, after selling sufficient shares to fund their tax liability, for a further two years from the date of vesting.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award Brendan Horgan

89,923 Michael Pratt

38,083

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that 98.7% of the Performance Share Plan awards made to its executive directors in July 2019 vested on 4 July 2022.

As a result of the vesting of the 2019 awards the directors received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares received Brendan Horgan

69,682 Michael Pratt

30,153

On 4 July 2022 Brendan Horgan sold 34,682 ordinary 10p shares and Michael Pratt sold 14,844 ordinary 10p shares both at 34.74p per share to fund the tax payable on the vesting of 2019 PSP award.

The directors' total shareholdings are:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares Percentage of base salary * Percentage of issued share capital** Brendan Horgan

475,000 1,849 0.11 Michael Pratt

314,000 1,855 0.07

* The percentage of base salary is based on the sterling / dollar exchange rate and share price as at 4 July 2022.

** Excluding treasury shares.

Contact:

Eric Watkins

Tel: 020 7726 9740