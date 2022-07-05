Flair Airlines and Canadian Elite Basketball League Bring Fans Closer to the Game with Shot From The Dot

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is proud to bring basketball fans even closer to the action with our ShotFromTheDot, an in-game activation as part of a multi-year partnership with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

At over 100 CEBL games this year, fans will have the chance to shoot from our logo on every team's floor and win some amazing prizes. The first shot is from inside the half-court line and if they make the shot, they win a round trip to the CEBL Championship weekend in Ottawa, Ontario. The second shot is from the other side of the half-court line. If a shot is sunk from this line, they win free flights for one year anywhere Flair flies.

"The goal of our partnership with the Canadian Elite Basketball League is to bring fans across Canada closer to their favourite sport and teams, and Shot from the Dot does exactly that," said Nelson Phillips, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Flair Airlines. "Shot From The Dot is one part of how we're helping to create memorable experiences across the country."

"The Shot From The Dot contest brings our fans right close to the action and with a chance to take their shot at amazing Flair prizes in all CEBL cities coast to coast," said Mike Morreale, CEO, Canadian Elite Basketball League. "I can't wait to witness our fans become the real big winners all the way until our championship game."

About Flair Airlines?

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.?

About Canadian Elite Basketball League

A league created by Canadians for Canadians, the CEBL has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 71 percent of its current rosters being Canadians. Players bring experience from the NBA, NBA G League, top international leagues, the Canadian National team program, and top NCAA programs as well as U SPORTS. The only First Division Professional League Partner of Canada Basketball. The CEBL season runs from May through August. Head to CEBL.ca for more information or follow us (@cebleague) on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook & YouTube. All CEBL games can be streamed live internationally on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Games will also be available to stream live in Canada via cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

