Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.07.2022 | 17:09
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iFOREX to add 40 Indian share assets to their FXnet

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX - a leading global financial broker - announced the addition of more than 40 new shares from the Indian market to their proprietary platform, the FXnet. Key additions include Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics, Vodafone Idea, and Jindal Steel & Power.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9065551-iforex-to-add-indian-share-assets-to-their-fxnet/

A spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, operator of the www.iFOREX.com website, said: "The addition of these companies to our shares lineup will give our traders the opportunity to diversify their portfolio and with some of the top-performing companies on the Indian market."

In adding these 40 new shares, the industry-leading broker will now offer nearly 300 share assets. The platform in total offers over 750 tradeable CFD instruments, including a variety of popular cryptocurrencies ranging from Bitcoin to Dogecoin.

For over 25 years, iFOREX has remained one of the largest and most respected firms in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence.

"By constantly adding new tradable assets, we make sure our traders always have the right amount of investment channels to choose from, and the ability to discover new markets and follow major trends," said an iFOREX's spokesperson.

The addition of new, non-leveraged stocks went live on, April 3rd, 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853549/iFOREX.jpg

iFOREX to add 40 Indian share assets to their FXnet

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.