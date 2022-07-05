

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deaths due to coronavirus infection in the United States have increased by 25 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



Cases have risen by 10 percent in the same period.



There is also a corresponding uptick in Covid hospitalizations.



Nearly 34000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 12 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,700 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 11 percent rise in a fortnight.



With 43028 new cases reporting on Monday, the total has risen to 87,889,104, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



67 Covid deaths took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,017,939



California reported the most number of cases - 15,316 - and deaths - 19.



85,286,101 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



1053 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,340,167.







