Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.07.2022 | 17:33
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, July 4


BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 April 2022

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 April 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5 July 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.