IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/27/2022
|FR0010259150
6,950
85.0020
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/29/2022
|FR0010259150
607
85.3911
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/29/2022
|FR0010259150
169
85.4000
CEUX
|TOTAL
7,726
85.0413
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7584 349 193
craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
+33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
