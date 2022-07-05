ATEME: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

11,880 shares

€ 91,191.79

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 435

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 368

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,835 shares for € 396,495.96

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 32,312 shares for € 391,719.58

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

11,357 shares

€ 96,157.84

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 557

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 534

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 56,081 shares for € 748,606.92

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 54,546 shares for € 717,500.68

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

13,475 shares

€ 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2021, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €79 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 435 32,835 396,495.96 368 32,312 391,719.58 03/01/2022 - - - 17 1,842 25,032.78 04/01/2022 1 1 13.40 - - - 05/01/2022 21 1,400 18,564.00 - - - 06/01/2022 1 1 13.10 1 358 4,797.20 07/01/2022 4 700 9,240.00 - - - 10/01/2022 - - - 2 44 589.60 11/01/2022 - - - 3 98 1,313.20 12/01/2022 - - - 9 1,236 16,784.88 13/01/2022 1 1 13.62 6 1,147 15,748.31 14/01/2022 9 1,837 24,321.88 1 1 13.60 17/01/2022 3 300 3,942.00 - - - 18/01/2022 3 600 7,812.00 2 95 1,244.50 19/01/2022 1 1 13.06 1 1 13.06 20/01/2022 4 600 7,770.00 - - - 21/01/2022 5 600 7,770.00 2 41 537.10 24/01/2022 2 600 7,686.00 1 1 13.10 25/01/2022 1 1 12.84 1 1 12.84 26/01/2022 1 18 230.40 4 707 9,148.58 27/01/2022 5 634 8,077.16 1 1 12.84 28/01/2022 10 2,025 24,543.00 - - - 31/01/2022 5 403 4,795.70 - - - 01/02/2022 15 1,043 12,213.53 - - - 02/02/2022 3 107 1,281.86 6 801 9,732.15 03/02/2022 12 886 10,410.50 1 1 12.02 04/02/2022 5 1,763 19,727.97 1 1 11.70 07/02/2022 - - - 6 535 5,681.70 08/02/2022 3 151 1,615.70 2 19 204.82 09/02/2022 - - - 6 382 4,117.96 10/02/2022 - - - 3 500 5,400.00 11/02/2022 - - - 1 365 3,978.50 14/02/2022 4 450 4,810.50 - - - 15/02/2022 3 151 1,600.60 3 401 4,282.68 16/02/2022 9 736 7,794.24 - - - 17/02/2022 - - - 1 363 3,811.50 18/02/2022 5 314 3,234.20 1 37 388.50 21/02/2022 2 350 3,556.00 - - - 22/02/2022 3 106 1,061.06 7 301 3,109.33 23/02/2022 4 200 2,050.00 - - - 24/02/2022 7 396 3,960.00 2 101 1,010.00 25/02/2022 13 652 6,200.52 3 400 3,900.00 28/02/2022 - - - 5 401 4,010.00 01/03/2022 5 246 2,393.58 1 1 10.00 02/03/2022 2 201 1,929.60 1 1 9.89 03/03/2022 1 100 970.00 4 660 6,547.20 04/03/2022 3 138 1,297.20 1 1 9.46 07/03/2022 11 600 5,358.00 - - - 09/03/2022 2 100 880.00 5 361 3,259.83 10/03/2022 5 201 1,778.85 1 1 9.00 11/03/2022 3 27 234.90 13 2,540 23,266.40 14/03/2022 - - - 13 801 8,314.38 15/03/2022 8 700 7,105.00 3 300 3,081.00 16/03/2022 1 100 1,040.00 5 310 3,236.40 17/03/2022 13 257 2,631.68 4 191 2,015.05 18/03/2022 8 300 3,033.00 1 1 10.20 21/03/2022 - - - 2 300 3,147.00 22/03/2022 - - - 6 300 3,240.00 23/03/2022 2 101 1,090.80 4 100 1,100.00 24/03/2022 5 200 2,130.00 5 157 1,686.18 25/03/2022 - - - 24 2,500 29,475.00 28/03/2022 - - - 18 1,800 22,356.00 29/03/2022 2 200 2,450.00 4 1,000 13,380.00 30/03/2022 - - - 5 600 7,920.00 31/03/2022 7 371 4,808.16 - - - 01/04/2022 1 29 371.20 3 25 325.00 04/04/2022 - - - 5 275 3,575.00 05/04/2022 - - - 1 200 2,640.00 06/04/2022 12 300 3,870.00 - - - 07/04/2022 2 101 1,282.70 1 1 12.92 08/04/2022 3 200 2,520.00 1 200 2,560.00 11/04/2022 4 200 2,560.00 4 410 5,375.10 12/04/2022 10 528 6,805.92 2 101 1,313.00 13/04/2022 1 1 12.80 7 400 5,220.00 14/04/2022 5 201 2,602.95 1 1 13.00 19/04/2022 4 239 3,035.30 - - - 20/04/2022 8 400 4,984.00 - - - 21/04/2022 11 1,100 13,123.00 - - - 22/04/2022 - - - 3 103 1,236.00 25/04/2022 3 300 3,540.00 1 1 12.00 26/04/2022 12 801 9,107.37 2 43 507.40 27/04/2022 3 151 1,731.97 2 11 127.60 28/04/2022 - - - 7 370 4,380.80 29/04/2022 4 38 448.40 2 175 2,100.00 02/05/2022 4 63 743.40 - - - 03/05/2022 - - - 15 900 11,079.00 04/05/2022 - - - 1 150 1,884.00 05/05/2022 2 150 1,869.00 5 500 6,400.00 06/05/2022 - - - 7 500 6,645.00 09/05/2022 - - - 26 1,800 25,038.00 10/05/2022 - - - 1 200 2,840.00 11/05/2022 1 200 2,800.00 - - - 16/05/2022 1 1 14.02 4 201 2,834.10 17/05/2022 1 1 14.08 1 1 14.08 18/05/2022 2 100 1,400.00 - - - 19/05/2022 5 335 4,676.60 - - - 20/05/2022 6 466 6,398.18 1 1 13.92 23/05/2022 2 200 2,680.00 - - - 24/05/2022 1 1 13.52 3 223 3,023.88 25/05/2022 3 400 5,400.00 - - - 26/05/2022 1 1 13.42 1 1 13.42 27/05/2022 - - - 6 394 5,382.04 30/05/2022 1 1 13.70 2 184 2,557.60 31/05/2022 1 1 13.90 5 401 5,634.05 01/06/2022 1 1 14.16 2 201 2,854.20 02/06/2022 3 200 2,840.00 - - - 07/06/2022 4 463 6,449.59 - - - 08/06/2022 1 23 317.40 - - - 09/06/2022 1 1 13.82 2 201 2,814.00 10/06/2022 6 315 4,365.90 1 1 13.98 13/06/2022 14 799 10,826.45 2 171 2,342.70 14/06/2022 1 1 13.50 - - - 15/06/2022 2 2 27.08 5 630 8,750.70 16/06/2022 3 398 5,353.10 - - - 17/06/2022 18 1,701 21,789.81 1 1 13.40 20/06/2022 10 761 9,436.40 - - - 21/06/2022 4 290 3,494.50 4 401 4,992.45 23/06/2022 3 200 2,390.00 - - - 24/06/2022 1 1 11.96 2 201 2,412.00 27/06/2022 - - - 5 200 2,440.00 28/06/2022 1 89 1,068.00 3 336 4,233.60 29/06/2022 2 195 2,369.25 - - - 30/06/2022 3 17 204.00 2 91 1,110.20

