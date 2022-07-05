Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical

DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical. 05-Jul-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 5 July 2022 - 5:45 PM

Half-year liquidity contract statement

for Affluent Medical

Public limited company with a capital of EUR 18 163 802

Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence France

837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

-- 91,786 shares

-- EUR 41,304.07

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 359

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 173

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 38,811 shares for EUR 177,637.19

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,062 shares for EUR 51,976.96

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

-- 65,037 shares

-- EUR 67,128.08

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 468

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 152

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 63,699 shares for EUR 395,295.67

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,553 shares for EUR 141,841.87

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 400,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 

Buy Side                  Sell Side 
       Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR  Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR 
       executions shares              executions shares 
Total     359    38,811  177,637.19       173    12,062  51,976.96 
03/01/2022  -     -     -           2     43    245.10 
04/01/2022  4     400    2,260.00        -     -     - 
05/01/2022  1     251    1,405.60        1     457    2,604.90 
06/01/2022  3     500    2,825.00        -     -     - 
07/01/2022  4     76    433.20         -     -     - 
10/01/2022  5     366    2,082.54        1     200    1,150.00 
11/01/2022  3     108    604.80         1     1     5.62 
 
13/01/2022  1     1     5.60          2     323    1,824.95 
 
14/01/2022  3     999    5,574.42        2     78    444.60 
17/01/2022  -     -     -           4     500    2,825.00 
18/01/2022  8     400    2,260.00        -     -     - 
20/01/2022  4     300    1,680.00        -     -     - 
26/01/2022  4     208    1,162.72        2     31    173.60 
27/01/2022  20     3,244   17,712.24       -     -     - 
28/01/2022  8     541    2,943.04        1     1     5.51 
 
31/01/2022  -     -     -           2     15    81.00 
 
01/02/2022  1     300    1,596.00        -     -     - 
02/02/2022  -     -     -           1     1     5.40 
03/02/2022  1     1     5.31          2     75    405.00 
04/02/2022  10     1,587   8,395.23        -     -     - 
07/02/2022  6     1,113   5,776.47        -     -     - 
08/02/2022  3     500    2,500.00        -     -     - 
 
09/02/2022  3     800    3,984.00        -     -     - 
 
10/02/2022  5     651    3,228.96        1     1     4.99 
11/02/2022  5     684    3,365.28        -     -     - 
14/02/2022  5     516    2,554.20        -     -     - 
15/02/2022  3     600    2,910.00        1     500    2,500.00 
 
16/02/2022  3     401    2,005.00        2     201    1,011.03 
 
17/02/2022  8     402    2,010.00        1     1     5.02 
18/02/2022  4     1,174   5,811.30        1     1     5.00 
21/02/2022  10     426    2,104.44        -     -     - 
 
22/02/2022  10     2,267   10,586.89       1     211    995.92 
 
 
23/02/2022  2     33    151.80         -     -     - 
 
 
24/02/2022  5     689    3,072.94        -     -     - 
 
25/02/2022  9     911    3,880.86        -     -     - 
28/02/2022  10     1,939   7,949.90        -     -     - 
01/03/2022  2     151    641.75         2     301    1,294.30 
02/03/2022  7     994    4,085.34        -     -     - 
 
03/03/2022  15     2,520   9,828.00        -     -     - 
 
04/03/2022  3     346    1,280.20        -     -     - 
07/03/2022  4     650    2,255.50        -     -     - 
08/03/2022  1     150    510.00         2     276    963.24 
09/03/2022  -     -     -           8     1,024   3,532.80 
 
10/03/2022  -     -     -           3     400    1,440.00 
 
 
       Buy Side                  Sell Side 
       Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR  Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR 
       executions shares              executions shares 
Total     359    38,811  177,637.19       173    12,062  51,976.96 
11/03/2022  2     40    148.00         1     1     3.70 
14/03/2022  3     561    2,081.31        1     166    624.16 
15/03/2022  1     1     3.76          2     201    755.76 
16/03/2022  1     18    67.68         6     400    1,532.00 
17/03/2022  1     2     7.68          -     -     - 
18/03/2022  1     1     3.85          5     301    1,170.89 
21/03/2022  1     1     3.96          4     127    502.92 
22/03/2022  8     999    3,876.12        1     1     3.95 
23/03/2022  1     1     3.83          3     324    1,260.36 
24/03/2022  -     -     -           5     135    529.20 
25/03/2022  1     1     3.92          2     143    560.56 
28/03/2022  -     -     -           3     375    1,500.00 
29/03/2022  2     35    141.40         3     599    2,467.88 
30/03/2022  1     1     4.06          3     401    1,640.09 
31/03/2022  4     351    1,435.59        1     1     4.11 
01/04/2022  2     51    208.08         3     201    824.10 
04/04/2022  -     -     -           3     200    824.00 
05/04/2022  1     1     4.11          1     1     4.11 
06/04/2022  1     100    410.00         -     -     - 
08/04/2022  2     56    229.60         1     1     4.12 
11/04/2022  1     3     12.30         -     -     - 
12/04/2022  3     243    991.44         1     1     4.11 
13/04/2022  2     201    820.08         3     186    762.60 
14/04/2022  1     1     4.10          3     16    65.60 
19/04/2022  -     -     -           11     1,448   6,081.60 
20/04/2022  1     200    840.00         2     60    253.20 
21/04/2022  -     -     -           2     140    590.80 
25/04/2022  -     -     -           7     752    3,211.04 
26/04/2022  1     1     4.30          1     1     4.30 
27/04/2022  3     201    860.28         1     1     4.29 
28/04/2022  1     200    856.00         -     -     - 
29/04/2022  2     200    860.00         -     -     - 
02/05/2022  -     -     -           4     600    2,634.00 
03/05/2022  1     1     4.27          3     30    129.60 
04/05/2022  4     200    860.00         1     10    43.20 
05/05/2022  3     56    238.56         1     1     4.32 
06/05/2022  4     145    617.70         1     1     4.27 
10/05/2022  4     401    1,696.23        1     1     4.29 
11/05/2022  2     201    852.24         1     1     4.30 
12/05/2022  4     217    915.74         1     1     4.22 
13/05/2022  1     1     4.22          1     1     4.22 
17/05/2022  -     -     -           1     5     21.50 
19/05/2022  -     -     -           2     2     8.42 
20/05/2022  1     1     4.22          4     246    1,045.50 
23/05/2022  2     200    850.00         -     -     - 
24/05/2022  1     1     4.22          3     31    132.06 
25/05/2022  1     1     4.22          2     101    430.26 
26/05/2022  3     201    852.24         3     50    213.00 
27/05/2022  5     167    708.08         1     1     4.26 
30/05/2022  2     21    89.04         1     1     4.25 
31/05/2022  3     41    173.43         2     8     34.08 
01/06/2022  7     175    738.50         1     1     4.25 
       Buy Side                  Sell Side 
       Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR  Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR 
       executions shares              executions shares 
Total     359    38,811  177,637.19       173    12,062  51,976.96 
03/06/2022  2     184    772.80         -     -     - 
06/06/2022  1     1     4.20          1     1     4.20 
07/06/2022  2     21    87.78         1     1     4.18 
08/06/2022  1     21    87.78         -     -     - 
09/06/2022  2     159    664.62         -     -     - 
10/06/2022  1     1     4.17          1     1     4.17 
13/06/2022  -     -     -           1     14    59.64 
14/06/2022  2     40    166.40         -     -     - 
15/06/2022  1     1     4.17          1     1     4.17 
16/06/2022  1     1     4.25          1     1     4.25 
17/06/2022  8     874    3,600.88        1     1     4.17 
20/06/2022  3     287    1,168.09        -     -     - 
21/06/2022  6     601    2,416.02        1     1     4.06 
22/06/2022  3     251    998.98         1     1     4.00 
23/06/2022  5     751    2,951.43        1     1     4.00 
24/06/2022  8     1,189   4,553.87        1     1     3.90 
27/06/2022  4     444    1,642.80        1     1     3.82 
28/06/2022  8     1,251   4,453.56        1     1     3.67 
29/06/2022  1     34    119.00         3     110    390.50 
30/06/2022  1     1     3.50          1     10    35.80

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. Kalios is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL              ACTIFIN, financial communication 
Jérôme GEOFFROY              Ghislaine GASPARETTO 
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer +33 (0) 6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com        affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations 
Jennifer JULLIA              PRIMATICE, public relations France 
                      Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS 
+33 (0) 6 47 97 54 87           +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 
jjullia@actifin.fr             thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement. 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1391293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1391293 05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

