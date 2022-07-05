DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical.

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 5 July 2022 - 5:45 PM

Half-year liquidity contract statement

for Affluent Medical

Public limited company with a capital of EUR 18 163 802

Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence France

837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

-- 91,786 shares

-- EUR 41,304.07

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 359

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 173

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 38,811 shares for EUR 177,637.19

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,062 shares for EUR 51,976.96

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

-- 65,037 shares

-- EUR 67,128.08

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 468

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 152

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 63,699 shares for EUR 395,295.67

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,553 shares for EUR 141,841.87

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 400,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR executions shares executions shares Total 359 38,811 177,637.19 173 12,062 51,976.96 03/01/2022 - - - 2 43 245.10 04/01/2022 4 400 2,260.00 - - - 05/01/2022 1 251 1,405.60 1 457 2,604.90 06/01/2022 3 500 2,825.00 - - - 07/01/2022 4 76 433.20 - - - 10/01/2022 5 366 2,082.54 1 200 1,150.00 11/01/2022 3 108 604.80 1 1 5.62 13/01/2022 1 1 5.60 2 323 1,824.95 14/01/2022 3 999 5,574.42 2 78 444.60 17/01/2022 - - - 4 500 2,825.00 18/01/2022 8 400 2,260.00 - - - 20/01/2022 4 300 1,680.00 - - - 26/01/2022 4 208 1,162.72 2 31 173.60 27/01/2022 20 3,244 17,712.24 - - - 28/01/2022 8 541 2,943.04 1 1 5.51 31/01/2022 - - - 2 15 81.00 01/02/2022 1 300 1,596.00 - - - 02/02/2022 - - - 1 1 5.40 03/02/2022 1 1 5.31 2 75 405.00 04/02/2022 10 1,587 8,395.23 - - - 07/02/2022 6 1,113 5,776.47 - - - 08/02/2022 3 500 2,500.00 - - - 09/02/2022 3 800 3,984.00 - - - 10/02/2022 5 651 3,228.96 1 1 4.99 11/02/2022 5 684 3,365.28 - - - 14/02/2022 5 516 2,554.20 - - - 15/02/2022 3 600 2,910.00 1 500 2,500.00 16/02/2022 3 401 2,005.00 2 201 1,011.03 17/02/2022 8 402 2,010.00 1 1 5.02 18/02/2022 4 1,174 5,811.30 1 1 5.00 21/02/2022 10 426 2,104.44 - - - 22/02/2022 10 2,267 10,586.89 1 211 995.92 23/02/2022 2 33 151.80 - - - 24/02/2022 5 689 3,072.94 - - - 25/02/2022 9 911 3,880.86 - - - 28/02/2022 10 1,939 7,949.90 - - - 01/03/2022 2 151 641.75 2 301 1,294.30 02/03/2022 7 994 4,085.34 - - - 03/03/2022 15 2,520 9,828.00 - - - 04/03/2022 3 346 1,280.20 - - - 07/03/2022 4 650 2,255.50 - - - 08/03/2022 1 150 510.00 2 276 963.24 09/03/2022 - - - 8 1,024 3,532.80 10/03/2022 - - - 3 400 1,440.00 Buy Side Sell Side Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR executions shares executions shares Total 359 38,811 177,637.19 173 12,062 51,976.96 11/03/2022 2 40 148.00 1 1 3.70 14/03/2022 3 561 2,081.31 1 166 624.16 15/03/2022 1 1 3.76 2 201 755.76 16/03/2022 1 18 67.68 6 400 1,532.00 17/03/2022 1 2 7.68 - - - 18/03/2022 1 1 3.85 5 301 1,170.89 21/03/2022 1 1 3.96 4 127 502.92 22/03/2022 8 999 3,876.12 1 1 3.95 23/03/2022 1 1 3.83 3 324 1,260.36 24/03/2022 - - - 5 135 529.20 25/03/2022 1 1 3.92 2 143 560.56 28/03/2022 - - - 3 375 1,500.00 29/03/2022 2 35 141.40 3 599 2,467.88 30/03/2022 1 1 4.06 3 401 1,640.09 31/03/2022 4 351 1,435.59 1 1 4.11 01/04/2022 2 51 208.08 3 201 824.10 04/04/2022 - - - 3 200 824.00 05/04/2022 1 1 4.11 1 1 4.11 06/04/2022 1 100 410.00 - - - 08/04/2022 2 56 229.60 1 1 4.12 11/04/2022 1 3 12.30 - - - 12/04/2022 3 243 991.44 1 1 4.11 13/04/2022 2 201 820.08 3 186 762.60 14/04/2022 1 1 4.10 3 16 65.60 19/04/2022 - - - 11 1,448 6,081.60 20/04/2022 1 200 840.00 2 60 253.20 21/04/2022 - - - 2 140 590.80 25/04/2022 - - - 7 752 3,211.04 26/04/2022 1 1 4.30 1 1 4.30 27/04/2022 3 201 860.28 1 1 4.29 28/04/2022 1 200 856.00 - - - 29/04/2022 2 200 860.00 - - - 02/05/2022 - - - 4 600 2,634.00 03/05/2022 1 1 4.27 3 30 129.60 04/05/2022 4 200 860.00 1 10 43.20 05/05/2022 3 56 238.56 1 1 4.32 06/05/2022 4 145 617.70 1 1 4.27 10/05/2022 4 401 1,696.23 1 1 4.29 11/05/2022 2 201 852.24 1 1 4.30 12/05/2022 4 217 915.74 1 1 4.22 13/05/2022 1 1 4.22 1 1 4.22 17/05/2022 - - - 1 5 21.50 19/05/2022 - - - 2 2 8.42 20/05/2022 1 1 4.22 4 246 1,045.50 23/05/2022 2 200 850.00 - - - 24/05/2022 1 1 4.22 3 31 132.06 25/05/2022 1 1 4.22 2 101 430.26 26/05/2022 3 201 852.24 3 50 213.00 27/05/2022 5 167 708.08 1 1 4.26 30/05/2022 2 21 89.04 1 1 4.25 31/05/2022 3 41 173.43 2 8 34.08 01/06/2022 7 175 738.50 1 1 4.25 Buy Side Sell Side Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR executions shares executions shares Total 359 38,811 177,637.19 173 12,062 51,976.96 03/06/2022 2 184 772.80 - - - 06/06/2022 1 1 4.20 1 1 4.20 07/06/2022 2 21 87.78 1 1 4.18 08/06/2022 1 21 87.78 - - - 09/06/2022 2 159 664.62 - - - 10/06/2022 1 1 4.17 1 1 4.17 13/06/2022 - - - 1 14 59.64 14/06/2022 2 40 166.40 - - - 15/06/2022 1 1 4.17 1 1 4.17 16/06/2022 1 1 4.25 1 1 4.25 17/06/2022 8 874 3,600.88 1 1 4.17 20/06/2022 3 287 1,168.09 - - - 21/06/2022 6 601 2,416.02 1 1 4.06 22/06/2022 3 251 998.98 1 1 4.00 23/06/2022 5 751 2,951.43 1 1 4.00 24/06/2022 8 1,189 4,553.87 1 1 3.90 27/06/2022 4 444 1,642.80 1 1 3.82 28/06/2022 8 1,251 4,453.56 1 1 3.67 29/06/2022 1 34 119.00 3 110 390.50 30/06/2022 1 1 3.50 1 10 35.80

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. Kalios is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL
Jérôme GEOFFROY
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@affluentmedical.com

