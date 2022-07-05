Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
05.07.2022 | 18:32
Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2022 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

MotionsVotes For
Number(1)%(2)
To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.

4,234,992

99.95

To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

David Will

4,234,018

99.93

Darcy Will

4,234,042

99.93

James McPherson

4,223,998

99.69

Timothy Sebastian

3,447,538

81.37

Jerry Van Someren

4,192,816

98.96

Peter Miles

4,198,786

99.10

To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors.

4,265,571

99.95

Notes:

  1. Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.
  2. Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre (formerly Boomtown Casino) in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie, and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Craig Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) or
Darcy J. Will (Vice President)
Toll Free: (877) 703-4545
Phone: (403) 346-4545
Fax: (403) 340-0683
Email: ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707566/Gamehost-Announces-AGM-Voting-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
