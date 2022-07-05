Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0XB ISIN: FR0013482791 Ticker-Symbol: 4AW 
Tradegate
05.07.22
17:11 Uhr
5,700 Euro
-0,190
-3,23 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NACON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6105,94020:27
5,7505,80020:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2022 | 20:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NACON CONNECT HAS MANY SURPRISES FOR YOU ON 7 JULY - 7pm


NACON CONNECT HAS MANY
SURPRISES FOR YOU ON 7 JULY

Lesquin, 5 July 2022 - NACON invites you to view the schedule and watch the teaser for NACON Connect, which will take place on 7 July on its official channels.
2 hosts will present the pre-show at 7pm when some news will be shared first. Following their show, the conference will showcase many of our projects. In total, 17 games will be shown, including highly anticipated ones like Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: GollumTM, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, not to mention new products from our gaming accessories range. Our hosts will return after the show to discuss with the community about the news just shared.

Go to Twitch, YouTubeand Twitterto follow the event!

Watch the teaser trailer for NACON Connect via the following link:
https://youtu.be/TgnETjwKEHU


Go to our official NACON channels on 7 July at 7pmCEST / 10am PDT
to follow the announcements and join the live chat. NACONCONNECT


NACONNACONNACON

Stay connected! More details will be shared very soon.

Find all NACON games and accessories at nacongaming.com

About NACON:

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • NACON Connect - 07 07 2022 EN (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc27efc6-fcba-4121-a880-5f62e6534b5d)

NACON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.