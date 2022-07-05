Thomas James Homes Announces Appointment Of Brian Reid As Chief Sales Officer

Newly-Created Role Adds Veteran Sales and Marketing Executive to TJH's Leadership Team

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a builder that is transforming America's single-family urban housing market, announced the appointment of Brian Reid as Chief Sales Officer. In this newly-created position, Mr. Reid oversees TJH's sales strategy and company-wide marketing activities and initiatives. He reports to Tommy Beadel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Reid possesses over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing in high growth environments as an entrepreneur and as a public company executive. He also brings to TJH expertise in developing strategic partnerships to increase brand awareness and customer conversion. Most recently, Mr. Reid was Executive Vice President, Head of Enterprise Sales and Partnerships at Wheels Up, where he led the creation of the Wheels Up Sales Academy and established innovative new partnerships across real estate, financial services, hospitality, and retail. Prior to Wheels Up, Mr. Reid was founder and chief executive officer for several companies focused on consumer engagement, brand activation, and advertising. He began his career in sales leadership roles in the mortgage insurance and wholesale lender industry. Mr. Reid earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Connecticut.

"I am excited to welcome Brian to Thomas James Homes," said Mr. Beadel. "He is an accomplished executive and leader with a proven ability of establishing strategic partnerships and delivering sales results in high-growth arenas. With the addition of Brian, I believe TJH has the right leadership team in place to advance our strategic vision for long-term success and profitability."

"I am thrilled to join such an innovative, technology-driven disruptor in the residential homebuilding industry," said Mr. Reid. "I look forward to contributing my sales and marketing experience to the TJH leadership team and am excited to lead our company-wide efforts to build partnerships and drive strategy, product offerings, and overall customer experience to position the company for meaningful sales growth."

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the replacement builder bringing superior design and technology-enabled simplicity to urban single-family homebuilding. Operating in high-demand communities across Northern and Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona, TJH offers homebuyers innovative pathways for attaining the right home, right where they want it. To learn how TJH is rewriting the rules of urban homebuilding, please visit TJH.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Lee Benedict, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, abenedict@tjhusa.com; 949-409-9269

