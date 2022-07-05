Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Bank Ranks in Top 200 Most Profitable Community Banks in Nation

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Chesapeake Financial Shares, parent company of Chesapeake Bank, has made the American Banker magazine listing of the "Top 200 Community Banks" in the United States. The bank ranked at #130 in the nation out of approximately 6,000 community banks in the study. This is the 15th consecutive year that Chesapeake has made the ranking of a Top 200 Community Bank. When asked to comment on this Jeff Szyperski, President and CEO of Chesapeake Bank said "This is a byproduct of what we do every day. While we are proud of this excellent ranking, we continue to keep our focus on what we do best, serving our customers and our communities."

The ranking is based on a three-year average of return on average equity (ROAE). The bank had a three-year ROAE of 11.07%. Chesapeake Bank has over $1.3 billion in assets, and the financial institution is headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The bank has branches in the Northern Neck, the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg and Richmond.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), go to Chesapeake's investor relations site at www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. At this site, shareholders and potential investors can find a wealth of analytical data as well as press releases about Chesapeake Financial Shares. Additionally, users can sign up to receive e-mail alerts of daily stock price quotes as well as any press releases or financial information released by the company. Chesapeake Financial Shares remains a publicly traded company and is traded on the over-the-counter market. Also, you are invited to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter: @chesbank.

For additional information please contact:

Jeffrey M. Szyperski - 804-435-1181; 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707610/Chesapeake-Bank-Ranks-in-Top-200-Most-Profitable-Community-Banks-in-Nation