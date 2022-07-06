Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 Earnings Release and Call with Investor Day Reminder

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) will release its three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 financial results on July 11, 2022 and hold a conference call the following day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q3 2022 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) on July 12, 2022

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 614832)

International call-in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 614832)

Replay number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 45916)

Replay available until: July 26, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/45916

2022 INVESTOR DAY

Pure Cycle will once again be hosting its annual investor day on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The in-person event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST at Sky Ranch. CEO/President Mark Harding and CFO/Vice President Kevin McNeill will present an in-depth review of Pure Cycle's current operations, long-term growth strategies, and progress at Sky Ranch. The senior management team will also answer questions. This year, Pure Cycle will be offering the ability to participate in the Q&A session virtually, and for those attending in person, Mark and Kevin will host a tour of Sky Ranch which will focus on Phase 2 of the development, the single-family rental units, and a tour of the state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Lunch will be provided.

Advanced registration is required. To register, go to https://www.purecyclewater.com/contact. Please complete the inquiry form, select "Register for Investor Day 2022", and type "Attending in Person" or "Attending Virtual" in the provided message space before submitting and we will get you the information you need to attend in person or virtually.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707613/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Three-and-Nine-Months-Ended-May-31-2022-Earnings-Release-and-Call-with-Investor-Day-Reminder