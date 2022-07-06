BuzzAR, Singapore's metaverse startup, pushes its in-real-life (IRL) "Pop-Up Metaverse" initiative at London Tech Week

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than four month after closing its seed funding round , BuzzAR , Singapore's metaverse startup, launched its face-to-avatar "Pop-Up Metaverse" in real life (IRL) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, England, where hundreds of visitors turned their faces into avatars in real-time. The experience, which took place during London Tech Week 2022, was part of the "Minting Good" event organised by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), SGInnovate, and Singapore Global Network (SGN) to champion tech-for-good.

BuzzAR CEO and co-founder Bell Beh , who spoke alongside Brytehall co-founders Bettina von Schlippe and Bernard Toh on reimaging brand experiences in the metaverse. The two startups tightly aligned with the Metaverse, both presented at London Tech Week 2022. A recent report from US financial services firm Citi predicted that the metaverse could have a digital population of as many as five billion people with an economy of up to $13tn (£9.9tn) by 2030.

The IRL pop-up metaverse initiative closely ties to the launch of a virtual commerce infrastructure, Bae, which is currently a by-invite-only mobile app. Bae, BuzzAR's first virtual avatar , has her own unique story and identity. "Bae sends a clear message to all, especially to women, that we can be who we want to be. You can be courageous, creative, and fun," said Beh.

According to BuzzAR's CTO and co-founder Ken Lim , making a positive impact for brands is a key part of the organisation's mission. "We know that this is a challenging time for many brands to survive, but we do not want them to survive; we want them to thrive. We are opening all our innovations, technologies, and APIs to all brands. All approved brands can enter the metaverse with free advertisements, and re-market their products to our global gaming audience from 191 countries," he said.

SIGN UP

For more information, sign up here to advertise, join the whitelist, and receive BuzzAR Bae's inaugural virtual wearable NFTs . Please contact Bell Beh at biz@buzzar.app (Interview, comments can be provided upon request).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853228/image.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPsyGxxlwvQ