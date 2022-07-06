Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022
PR Newswire
06.07.2022 | 01:39
BuzzAR, Singapore's metaverse startup, pushes its in-real-life (IRL) "Pop-Up Metaverse" initiative at London Tech Week

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than four month after closing its seed funding round, BuzzAR, Singapore's metaverse startup, launched its face-to-avatar "Pop-Up Metaverse" in real life (IRL) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, England, where hundreds of visitors turned their faces into avatars in real-time. The experience, which took place during London Tech Week 2022, was part of the "Minting Good" event organised by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), SGInnovate, and Singapore Global Network (SGN) to champion tech-for-good.

BuzzAR CEO and co-founder Bell Beh, who spoke alongside Brytehall co-founders Bettina von Schlippe and Bernard Toh on reimaging brand experiences in the metaverse. The two startups tightly aligned with the Metaverse, both presented at London Tech Week 2022. A recent report from US financial services firm Citi predicted that the metaverse could have a digital population of as many as five billion people with an economy of up to $13tn (£9.9tn) by 2030.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat, experiences BuzzAR's IRL Pop-Up Metaverse at Minting Good (Photo credit: SGInnovate)

The IRL pop-up metaverse initiative closely ties to the launch of a virtual commerce infrastructure, Bae, which is currently a by-invite-only mobile app. Bae, BuzzAR's first virtual avatar, has her own unique story and identity. "Bae sends a clear message to all, especially to women, that we can be who we want to be. You can be courageous, creative, and fun," said Beh.