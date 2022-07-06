Spryker Systems GmbH: Spryker to Develop New Digital B2B Buying Experience for Leading Global Pump Manufacturer

Diva-e, a leading transactional experience partner, and Spryker will help build a state-of-the-art customer experience to help support the Wilo Group's goal of a more sustainable future



BERLIN and NEW YORK, July 06, 2022, a leading digital commerce platform for B2B, B2C, Enterprise Marketplaces and Unified Commerce, has announced that Wilo, one of the world's leading premium providers of pumps and pump systems for the building services, water management and industrial sectors, has chosen Spryker to develop a completely digital B2B purchasing experience for their global customers. Partner diva-e will provide consulting services to support the business model creation as well as lead the end-to-end platform implementation.

Wilo's over 80 production and distribution companies are serving a highly fragmented market with extensive decision-making journeys. Accordingly, they are very familiar with the commerce challenges that come with sophisticated sales processes. Therefore, as a major cornerstone of their digital strategy, Wilo decided to seek out a strategic partner who can lift their digital commerce roadmap to the next level.

"As the digital pioneer in the building services and water management sector, we recognize the importance of technology to digitally enhance business relationships with our customers today, and in future," said Holger Jentsch, Group Vice President Sales Excellence at Wilo Group. "We thoroughly assessed the market to ensure we selected a highly adaptable and scalable platform. Therefore, I am confident that we can sustain our speed in innovating the industry by nominating Spryker as a strategic technology partner."

"We are on our journey from a product supplier to a solution provider. Therefore, beyond the development of the global B2B e-commerce platform, we will explore further digital business models together with Spryker and diva-e, for example in the context of smart water systems," said Alexander Knorn, Vice President Group Marketing at Wilo Group. "This will allow us to pursue our sustainability strategy and supply an additional 100 million people with clean water by 2025."

"We recognize Wilo as a digital pioneer and a frontrunner in the pump industry. The reason: their ambition to tackle the fundamental principles of networked and, as a result, more resource-efficient energy use. This will have an impact on the entire private and working world and we are proud to become part of this progressive thinking," said Sirko Schneppe, Founder & CCO at diva-e. "As a result, Wilo is shifting its development focus to new business models and complementary service offerings which get represented in the digital world. diva-e is well positioned to support Wilo with our end-to-end digital skills in the B2B space, plus we are a long standing partner of the Open Industry Alliance to cover our clients IoT requirements. We will go all-in to empower Wilo's digital business ambition and bring their product vision to life."

"From the moment I met the Wilo team, I was impressed by the dedication and passion they have for raising the bar for their entire industry," said Edmund Frey, CRO at Spryker. "Wilo and Spryker are both focused on customer experience, understand the importance of sophisticated new business models, and prioritize sustainability. I am thrilled to announce this strategic partnership, in which we will support the business and sustainability goals of Wilo and their growing global customers."

About Wilo

The Wilo Group is one of the world's leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems for the building services, water management, and industrial sectors. In the past decade, they have developed from a hidden champion into a visible and connected champion. Today, Wilo has 8,200 employees worldwide. Their innovative solutions, smart products, and individual services move water in an intelligent, efficient, and climate-friendly manner. They are also making an important contribution to climate protection with our sustainability strategy and in conjunction with their partners. Wilo is systematically pressing ahead with the digital transformation of the Group. They are already the digital pioneers in the industry with their products and solutions, processes, and business models.

About diva-e

As Germany's leading Transactional Experience Partner (TXP), diva-e creates digital experiences that inspire customers and drive business forward. With more than 20 years of experience in digital business, diva-e covers the digital value chain from strategy to technology to creation. The holistic service and product offering in the areas of Planning & Innovation, Platforms & Experiences, Growth & Performance and Data & Intelligence ensures increased sales, competitive advantages and measurably more transactions - for all target groups, devices and products. diva-e cooperates with worldwide leading technology partners such as Adobe, SAP Hybris, Spryker, e-Spirit, Microsoft and Bloomreach. Numerous top companies and love brands trust diva-e - including EDEKA, E. ON, FC Bayern Munich and Carl Zeiss. diva-e employs around 900 people at a total of ten locations in Germany, Bulgaria (Sofia) and the USA (Cincinnati).

About Spryker

Spryker is a composable digital commerce platform that enables enterprises to future-proof their business and accelerate growth at any point in their commerce journey. Spryker's easy to use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating a lower cost of ownership and higher return on investment. As a leading platform for Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, B2B and D2C, Spryker has empowered 150+ customers in more than 200 countries worldwide to differentiate based on how they sell best and is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Gartner recognized Spryker as a Visionary in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, just one year after it first appeared

