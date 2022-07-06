- (PLX AI) - AkzoNobel to acquire Lankwitzer Lackfabrik's aluminum wheel liquid coatings business.
- • Completion, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected before the end of 2022
- • The intended transaction follows on from a series of recent acquisitions by AkzoNobel over the last two years, including Grupo Orbis in Latin America, Titan Paints in Spain and Portugal, New Nautical Coatings in the US and, most recently, the intended acquisition of the African paints and coatings activities of Kansai Paint
