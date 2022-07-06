Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

6 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 337.4409 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 345 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 332 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,661,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,429,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 281 345.00 08:08:10 00059860389TRLO0 LSE 678 343.50 08:11:00 00059860494TRLO0 LSE 1712 343.50 08:11:00 00059860495TRLO0 LSE 1381 343.50 08:17:41 00059860677TRLO0 LSE 337 343.50 08:21:35 00059860941TRLO0 LSE 1871 341.50 08:51:40 00059862073TRLO0 LSE 1973 340.00 09:06:58 00059862551TRLO0 LSE 64 339.50 09:07:18 00059862589TRLO0 LSE 1696 339.50 09:07:18 00059862590TRLO0 LSE 1773 340.00 09:18:05 00059863036TRLO0 LSE 600 340.00 09:18:05 00059863037TRLO0 LSE 484 340.00 09:18:05 00059863038TRLO0 LSE 1007 339.50 09:24:33 00059863259TRLO0 LSE 896 339.50 09:24:33 00059863260TRLO0 LSE 1191 338.50 09:37:15 00059863872TRLO0 LSE 656 338.50 09:37:15 00059863873TRLO0 LSE 396 338.00 09:55:17 00059864488TRLO0 LSE 1200 338.00 09:55:24 00059864492TRLO0 LSE 61 338.00 10:00:41 00059864704TRLO0 LSE 426 338.00 10:00:41 00059864705TRLO0 LSE 449 338.00 10:06:14 00059864966TRLO0 LSE 1111 338.00 10:10:10 00059865137TRLO0 LSE 420 338.00 10:24:52 00059865652TRLO0 LSE 1292 338.00 10:30:39 00059865838TRLO0 LSE 692 337.00 10:34:29 00059865961TRLO0 LSE 118 337.00 10:35:00 00059865964TRLO0 LSE 991 337.00 10:35:00 00059865965TRLO0 LSE 106 336.00 10:59:23 00059866662TRLO0 LSE 1778 336.00 11:01:11 00059866729TRLO0 LSE 2031 337.50 11:35:37 00059867958TRLO0 LSE 428 338.50 12:06:59 00059869039TRLO0 LSE 1585 338.50 12:06:59 00059869040TRLO0 LSE 1500 338.00 12:17:14 00059869530TRLO0 LSE 160 338.00 12:38:39 00059870213TRLO0 LSE 2058 338.00 12:38:39 00059870214TRLO0 LSE 1774 337.50 12:41:11 00059870290TRLO0 LSE 362 336.00 12:51:59 00059870589TRLO0 LSE 376 336.00 12:51:59 00059870590TRLO0 LSE 700 336.00 12:51:59 00059870591TRLO0 LSE 410 336.00 12:51:59 00059870592TRLO0 LSE 180 336.00 12:51:59 00059870593TRLO0 LSE 2049 334.50 13:06:29 00059871193TRLO0 LSE 1811 332.00 13:28:46 00059872240TRLO0 LSE 1668 335.50 13:47:19 00059873031TRLO0 LSE 682 335.50 13:47:19 00059873032TRLO0 LSE 1100 335.50 13:47:19 00059873033TRLO0 LSE 207 335.50 13:47:19 00059873034TRLO0 LSE 1269 335.00 13:53:41 00059873235TRLO0 LSE 626 335.00 13:53:41 00059873236TRLO0 LSE 639 335.00 14:10:08 00059873990TRLO0 LSE 1221 335.00 14:10:08 00059873991TRLO0 LSE 1807 335.00 14:31:12 00059875468TRLO0 LSE 95 335.00 14:31:12 00059875469TRLO0 LSE 1872 335.00 14:31:12 00059875470TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 14:31:12 00059875471TRLO0 LSE 73 335.00 14:38:47 00059876539TRLO0 LSE 2341 335.00 14:38:47 00059876540TRLO0 LSE 1830 334.50 14:38:47 00059876541TRLO0 LSE 1567 336.50 15:00:36 00059878579TRLO0 LSE 237 336.50 15:00:36 00059878580TRLO0 LSE 659 336.50 15:02:22 00059878818TRLO0 LSE 147 336.50 15:02:22 00059878819TRLO0 LSE 968 336.50 15:04:00 00059878963TRLO0 LSE 1925 336.50 15:04:00 00059878964TRLO0 LSE 409 336.50 15:20:23 00059880408TRLO0 LSE 469 336.50 15:23:23 00059880895TRLO0 LSE 415 336.50 15:26:11 00059881210TRLO0 LSE 444 336.50 15:29:20 00059881531TRLO0 LSE 141 336.50 15:31:41 00059881811TRLO0 LSE 600 338.50 15:33:20 00059882034TRLO0 LSE 757 338.50 15:33:20 00059882035TRLO0 LSE 676 338.50 15:34:20 00059882174TRLO0 LSE 1151 338.50 15:34:20 00059882175TRLO0 LSE 1086 338.00 15:35:14 00059882278TRLO0 LSE 498 338.00 15:40:32 00059883242TRLO0 LSE 137 338.00 15:42:02 00059883495TRLO0 LSE 277 338.00 15:43:12 00059883623TRLO0 LSE 700 338.00 15:43:12 00059883624TRLO0 LSE 700 338.00 15:43:12 00059883625TRLO0 LSE 152 338.00 15:43:12 00059883626TRLO0 LSE 134 337.50 15:52:44 00059884528TRLO0 LSE 454 337.50 15:54:50 00059884750TRLO0 LSE 453 337.50 15:56:41 00059884968TRLO0 LSE 442 337.50 15:58:29 00059885095TRLO0 LSE 484 337.50 16:00:17 00059885304TRLO0 LSE 41 337.50 16:00:31 00059885350TRLO0 LSE 65 337.50 16:00:31 00059885351TRLO0 LSE 1756 337.50 16:00:31 00059885352TRLO0 LSE 65 337.00 16:05:05 00059885843TRLO0 LSE 473 337.00 16:06:44 00059886024TRLO0 LSE 365 337.00 16:08:02 00059886148TRLO0 LSE 417 337.00 16:09:29 00059886267TRLO0 LSE 435 337.00 16:10:53 00059886393TRLO0 LSE 263 337.00 16:12:26 00059886574TRLO0 LSE 1520 337.00 16:14:17 00059886708TRLO0 LSE 506 337.00 16:14:17 00059886709TRLO0 LSE 286 336.50 16:16:44 00059887017TRLO0 LSE 632 337.50 16:18:58 00059887244TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

