Mittwoch, 06.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
05.07.22
15:54 Uhr
3,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
06.07.2022 | 08:22
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 5

6 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 337.4409 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 345 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 332 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,661,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,429,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
281345.00 08:08:1000059860389TRLO0LSE
678343.50 08:11:0000059860494TRLO0LSE
1712343.50 08:11:0000059860495TRLO0LSE
1381343.50 08:17:4100059860677TRLO0LSE
337343.50 08:21:3500059860941TRLO0LSE
1871341.50 08:51:4000059862073TRLO0LSE
1973340.00 09:06:5800059862551TRLO0LSE
64339.50 09:07:1800059862589TRLO0LSE
1696339.50 09:07:1800059862590TRLO0LSE
1773340.00 09:18:0500059863036TRLO0LSE
600340.00 09:18:0500059863037TRLO0LSE
484340.00 09:18:0500059863038TRLO0LSE
1007339.50 09:24:3300059863259TRLO0LSE
896339.50 09:24:3300059863260TRLO0LSE
1191338.50 09:37:1500059863872TRLO0LSE
656338.50 09:37:1500059863873TRLO0LSE
396338.00 09:55:1700059864488TRLO0LSE
1200338.00 09:55:2400059864492TRLO0LSE
61338.00 10:00:4100059864704TRLO0LSE
426338.00 10:00:4100059864705TRLO0LSE
449338.00 10:06:1400059864966TRLO0LSE
1111338.00 10:10:1000059865137TRLO0LSE
420338.00 10:24:5200059865652TRLO0LSE
1292338.00 10:30:3900059865838TRLO0LSE
692337.00 10:34:2900059865961TRLO0LSE
118337.00 10:35:0000059865964TRLO0LSE
991337.00 10:35:0000059865965TRLO0LSE
106336.00 10:59:2300059866662TRLO0LSE
1778336.00 11:01:1100059866729TRLO0LSE
2031337.50 11:35:3700059867958TRLO0LSE
428338.50 12:06:5900059869039TRLO0LSE
1585338.50 12:06:5900059869040TRLO0LSE
1500338.00 12:17:1400059869530TRLO0LSE
160338.00 12:38:3900059870213TRLO0LSE
2058338.00 12:38:3900059870214TRLO0LSE
1774337.50 12:41:1100059870290TRLO0LSE
362336.00 12:51:5900059870589TRLO0LSE
376336.00 12:51:5900059870590TRLO0LSE
700336.00 12:51:5900059870591TRLO0LSE
410336.00 12:51:5900059870592TRLO0LSE
180336.00 12:51:5900059870593TRLO0LSE
2049334.50 13:06:2900059871193TRLO0LSE
1811332.00 13:28:4600059872240TRLO0LSE
1668335.50 13:47:1900059873031TRLO0LSE
682335.50 13:47:1900059873032TRLO0LSE
1100 335.50 13:47:1900059873033TRLO0LSE
207335.50 13:47:1900059873034TRLO0LSE
1269335.00 13:53:4100059873235TRLO0LSE
626335.00 13:53:4100059873236TRLO0LSE
639335.00 14:10:0800059873990TRLO0LSE
1221335.00 14:10:0800059873991TRLO0LSE
1807335.00 14:31:1200059875468TRLO0LSE
95335.00 14:31:1200059875469TRLO0LSE
1872335.00 14:31:1200059875470TRLO0LSE
600335.00 14:31:1200059875471TRLO0LSE
73335.00 14:38:4700059876539TRLO0LSE
2341335.00 14:38:4700059876540TRLO0LSE
1830334.50 14:38:4700059876541TRLO0LSE
1567336.50 15:00:3600059878579TRLO0LSE
237336.50 15:00:3600059878580TRLO0LSE
659336.50 15:02:2200059878818TRLO0LSE
147336.50 15:02:2200059878819TRLO0LSE
968336.50 15:04:0000059878963TRLO0LSE
1925336.50 15:04:0000059878964TRLO0LSE
409336.50 15:20:2300059880408TRLO0LSE
469336.50 15:23:2300059880895TRLO0LSE
415336.50 15:26:1100059881210TRLO0LSE
444336.50 15:29:2000059881531TRLO0LSE
141336.50 15:31:4100059881811TRLO0LSE
600338.50 15:33:2000059882034TRLO0LSE
757338.50 15:33:2000059882035TRLO0LSE
676338.50 15:34:2000059882174TRLO0LSE
1151338.50 15:34:2000059882175TRLO0LSE
1086338.00 15:35:1400059882278TRLO0LSE
498338.00 15:40:3200059883242TRLO0LSE
137338.00 15:42:0200059883495TRLO0LSE
277338.00 15:43:1200059883623TRLO0LSE
700338.00 15:43:1200059883624TRLO0LSE
700338.00 15:43:1200059883625TRLO0LSE
152338.00 15:43:1200059883626TRLO0LSE
134337.50 15:52:4400059884528TRLO0LSE
454337.50 15:54:5000059884750TRLO0LSE
453337.50 15:56:4100059884968TRLO0LSE
442337.50 15:58:2900059885095TRLO0LSE
484337.50 16:00:1700059885304TRLO0LSE
41337.50 16:00:3100059885350TRLO0LSE
65337.50 16:00:3100059885351TRLO0LSE
1756337.50 16:00:3100059885352TRLO0LSE
65337.00 16:05:0500059885843TRLO0LSE
473337.00 16:06:4400059886024TRLO0LSE
365337.00 16:08:0200059886148TRLO0LSE
417337.00 16:09:2900059886267TRLO0LSE
435337.00 16:10:5300059886393TRLO0LSE
263337.00 16:12:2600059886574TRLO0LSE
1520337.00 16:14:1700059886708TRLO0LSE
506337.00 16:14:1700059886709TRLO0LSE
286336.50 16:16:4400059887017TRLO0LSE
632337.50 16:18:5800059887244TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.