- (PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen Q4 EBIT DKK 11 million vs. estimate DKK -40 million
- • Q4 free cash flow DKK -190 million
- • Q4 revenue declined 10%
- • B&O outlook 2022/23 Revenue growth -4% to 5%
- • B&O outlook 2022/23 EBIT margin before special items -2% to 3%
- • B&O outlook 2022/23 Free cash flow DKK -50 to 100 million
- • Says facing unusually high uncertainty related to the war, inflation, and lockdowns in China, which means that we currently have lower visibility on next year's financial performance
