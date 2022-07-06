DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties

6 July 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Disposal of Properties

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot sizes, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from its portfolio.

The Company has sold a retail unit in Weston-super-Mare at auction for GBP0.7m, in line with the most recent valuation. A five year lease renewal had recently been completed with Superdrug with annual rent decreasing from GBP124k to GBP60k.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

"This asset was not aligned with the strategy of the Company as we did not anticipate rents recovering and continues our planned disposals programme of non-prime high street retail assets. We expect to invest the sale proceeds in higher quality assets with greater prospects for income and capital growth, better supporting the Board's objective of increasing dividends in a sustainable way."

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

