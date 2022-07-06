DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 July 2022 it purchased a total of 285,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 145,000 140,000 EUR1.016 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.869 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9950 GBP0.856 GBP0.863076 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.007177

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 5 July 2022 the Company purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.01.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 698,553,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4353 1.012 XDUB 08:49:11 00059862008TRLO0 4893 1.010 XDUB 08:50:03 00059862027TRLO0 4618 1.012 XDUB 09:09:34 00059862691TRLO0 5011 1.012 XDUB 09:23:29 00059863206TRLO0 6 1.012 XDUB 09:45:53 00059864157TRLO0 5019 1.012 XDUB 09:45:53 00059864158TRLO0 4230 1.012 XDUB 10:00:53 00059864709TRLO0 2500 1.012 XDUB 10:07:11 00059865009TRLO0 1800 1.012 XDUB 10:07:11 00059865010TRLO0 245 1.012 XDUB 10:07:11 00059865011TRLO0 4168 1.010 XDUB 10:27:13 00059865713TRLO0 4482 1.016 XDUB 11:14:52 00059867335TRLO0 2500 1.016 XDUB 11:14:52 00059867336TRLO0 2003 1.014 XDUB 11:30:12 00059867716TRLO0 2430 1.014 XDUB 11:30:12 00059867715TRLO0 4789 1.014 XDUB 11:58:35 00059868711TRLO0 4926 1.010 XDUB 12:51:22 00059870572TRLO0 4576 1.010 XDUB 12:51:22 00059870571TRLO0 989 1.004 XDUB 12:59:23 00059870875TRLO0 3683 1.004 XDUB 13:01:55 00059870970TRLO0 4500 0.995 XDUB 13:18:27 00059871845TRLO0 4982 1.000 XDUB 13:45:18 00059872944TRLO0 3245 0.998 XDUB 14:03:12 00059873614TRLO0 155 0.998 XDUB 14:11:26 00059874070TRLO0 2085 1.000 XDUB 14:15:18 00059874319TRLO0 2590 1.000 XDUB 14:15:18 00059874320TRLO0 4200 1.000 XDUB 14:23:18 00059874790TRLO0 4483 1.000 XDUB 14:29:51 00059875149TRLO0 4736 1.000 XDUB 14:37:51 00059876409TRLO0 155 1.002 XDUB 14:50:03 00059877741TRLO0 3318 1.002 XDUB 14:50:03 00059877740TRLO0 1159 1.002 XDUB 14:50:03 00059877739TRLO0 4734 1.000 XDUB 15:03:31 00059878930TRLO0 1542 1.006 XDUB 15:48:01 00059884187TRLO0 2885 1.006 XDUB 16:01:16 00059885540TRLO0 5100 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886431TRLO0 2790 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886440TRLO0 2500 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886439TRLO0 1700 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886438TRLO0 2201 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886437TRLO0 3400 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886436TRLO0 1700 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886435TRLO0 1700 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886434TRLO0 1700 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886433TRLO0 1700 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886432TRLO0 1768 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886442TRLO0 2500 1.008 XDUB 16:11:16 00059886441TRLO0 2353 1.006 XDUB 16:14:53 00059886766TRLO0 1898 1.006 XDUB 16:21:29 00059887536TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2588 86.90 XLON 08:50:03 00059862026TRLO0 4046 86.70 XLON 08:50:16 00059862029TRLO0 2879 86.80 XLON 09:09:34 00059862690TRLO0 1293 86.80 XLON 09:09:34 00059862689TRLO0 3322 86.60 XLON 09:09:54 00059862750TRLO0 3000 86.90 XLON 09:24:58 00059863272TRLO0 1764 86.50 XLON 09:49:33 00059864266TRLO0 168 86.60 XLON 10:03:21 00059864814TRLO0 134 86.60 XLON 10:03:21 00059864815TRLO0 3673 86.60 XLON 10:03:22 00059864816TRLO0 3585 86.60 XLON 10:06:23 00059864972TRLO0 1254 86.60 XLON 10:14:23 00059865339TRLO0 3000 86.70 XLON 10:21:11 00059865570TRLO0 652 86.70 XLON 10:21:11 00059865571TRLO0 1525 86.10 XLON 10:38:51 00059866068TRLO0 800 86.10 XLON 10:38:51 00059866069TRLO0 4 86.20 XLON 10:38:51 00059866070TRLO0 2 86.40 XLON 10:52:26 00059866499TRLO0 3661 86.50 XLON 11:00:53 00059866705TRLO0 2870 86.60 XLON 11:14:59 00059867339TRLO0 519 86.60 XLON 11:14:59 00059867338TRLO0 3000 86.70 XLON 11:14:59 00059867340TRLO0 2157 86.70 XLON 11:50:44 00059868293TRLO0 77 86.70 XLON 11:50:46 00059868294TRLO0 716 86.70 XLON 11:57:02 00059868650TRLO0 577 86.70 XLON 11:57:03 00059868652TRLO0 300 86.70 XLON 11:57:51 00059868681TRLO0 4057 86.70 XLON 12:16:56 00059869483TRLO0 1077 86.60 XLON 12:48:40 00059870474TRLO0 3264 86.60 XLON 12:48:40 00059870475TRLO0 3000 86.50 XLON 12:51:22 00059870573TRLO0 3000 86.10 XLON 13:06:49 00059871211TRLO0 2163 85.60 XLON 13:21:43 00059871958TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)