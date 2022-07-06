Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 5
[06.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|109,588,920.79
|8.8722
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|901,820.08
|89.4663
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,421,934.82
|97.265
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|0
|16,886,440.45
|110.3242
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,240,900.01
|109.958
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|296,641.00
|EUR
|0
|32,086,401.19
|108.1658
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|54,159.00
|CHF
|0
|5,586,683.97
|103.1534
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|64,640,463.92
|8.5992
