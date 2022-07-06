

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG(EVO), Boehringer Ingelheim, and bioMérieux, said on Wednesday that they have established a joint venture Aurobac Therapeutics SAS, with an investment of 40 million euros.



The JV is focused to create the next generation antimicrobials along with actionable diagnostics to fight Antimicrobial Resistance or AMR.



Boehringer Ingelheim is the lead investor in the new company with 30 million euros, followed by Evotec and bioMérieux with 5 million euros each.



Headquartered in Lyon, France, the new firm combines the expertise of Evotec, a company focused on infectious diseases, disease diagnostics firm bioMérieux, and Boehringer Ingelheim's broad drug discovery and clinical development capabilities.



bioMérieux will develop and commercialize diagnostic tests, including companion diagnostics, which deliver rapid, reliable, and actionable results.



Every year, antibiotic resistance causes for the death of about 1.27 million patients globally. It has been projected that by 2050, as many as 10 million worldwide deaths could result from AMR.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de