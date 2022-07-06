AIM and Media Release

6 July 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Bank of America and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America) that, on 4 July 2022, Bank of America had reduced its voting power in Base Resources by 7,649,915 ordinary shares.

Base Resources understands that, as at 4 July 2022, Bank of America had a relevant interest in 55,769,353 ordinary shares, representing 4.73% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

The decrease in Bank of America's relevant interest was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, and return and borrowing of ordinary shares pursuant to prime brokerage agreements, in each case, on and from 18 May 2022.

Bank of America disposed of a total of 6,566,928 shares for an average price of A$0.2674 per share between 1 June 2022 and 4 July 2022 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement). It acquired 771,820 shares for an average price of A$0.2906 per share between 18 May 2022 and 30 June 2022 (excluding any shares borrowed pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement).

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000