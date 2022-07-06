Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.07.2022
Multi-Instrumentalist James A. Norkawich Creates His Unique Brand Of Classical Crossover Music

GLASTONBURY, Conn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz pianist and composer James A. Norkawich brings his own diverse musical background to the mainstream with a new music genre referred to as "Classical Crossover". By covering modern songs and using classically trained artists to craft unique arrangements, Norkawich blends old and new in brilliant fashion. He provides what he describes as musical clarity and the development for expression and interpretation. His latest track "Who Wants to Live Forever" features classically trained vocalist Tyrone Piper.Multi-instrumentalist James A. Norkawich hails from Bridgeport, Connecticut and comes from a musical background. His grandfather, an organist, first got him into the home spinet organ. After receiving his first chord organ, he went onto study piano from the Verrilli Music Studio and specialized in organ under the direction of Frank Markham. Norkawich also became a member of the Connecticut Valley Theatre Organ Society and was accepted into the Regional Center of the Arts in Bridgeport at the age of 16. He also gained experience working with other artists including Rosa Rio, lyn Larsen, Father James Miller, Bob Ralston and Larry Ferrari.