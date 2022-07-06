Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.07.2022 | 09:46
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.8558

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1527922

CODE: LAUU LN

ISIN: LU0496786905

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0496786905 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LAUU LN 
Sequence No.:  172804 
EQS News ID:  1391521 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.