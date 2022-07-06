DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD
DEALING DATE: 05/07/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.6726
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312678
CODE: TPHU
ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 172883 EQS News ID: 1391679 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
