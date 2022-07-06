DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 05/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 214.6701

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 303460

CODE: CU1

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 172866 EQS News ID: 1391645 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

