AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 05/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 72.735

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47659435

CODE: 500U

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 172909 EQS News ID: 1391741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

