In this note, we provide an update on Supermarket Income REIT's (SUPR) continuing growth prospects following completion of the equity raise in April and entry into the FTSE 250 and EPRA NARIET stock indices. Income growth is supported by acquisitions, mostly index-linked rents, strong tenant covenants and positive structural trends in the market. We expect a continuation of progressive DPS despite increasing debt funding costs.

